Interaction of 4-nitrothiophenol with low energy electrons

  • The reduction of 4-nitrothiophenol (NTP) to 4-4′-dimercaptoazobenzene (DMAB) on laser illuminated noble metal nanoparticles is one of the most widely studied plasmon mediated reactions. The reaction is most likely triggered by a transfer of low energy electrons from the nanoparticle to the adsorbed molecules. Besides the formation of DMAB, dissociative side reactions of NTP have also been observed. Here, we present a crossed electron-molecular beam study of free electron attachment to isolated NTP in the gas-phase. Negative ion yields are recorded as a function of the electron energy, which helps to assess the accessibility of single electron reduction pathways after photon induced electron transfer from nanoparticles. The dominant process observed with isolated NTP is associative electron attachment leading to the formation of the parent anion of NTP. Dissociative electron attachment pathways could be revealed with much lower intensities, leading mainly to the loss of functional groups. The energy gained by one electron reduction ofThe reduction of 4-nitrothiophenol (NTP) to 4-4′-dimercaptoazobenzene (DMAB) on laser illuminated noble metal nanoparticles is one of the most widely studied plasmon mediated reactions. The reaction is most likely triggered by a transfer of low energy electrons from the nanoparticle to the adsorbed molecules. Besides the formation of DMAB, dissociative side reactions of NTP have also been observed. Here, we present a crossed electron-molecular beam study of free electron attachment to isolated NTP in the gas-phase. Negative ion yields are recorded as a function of the electron energy, which helps to assess the accessibility of single electron reduction pathways after photon induced electron transfer from nanoparticles. The dominant process observed with isolated NTP is associative electron attachment leading to the formation of the parent anion of NTP. Dissociative electron attachment pathways could be revealed with much lower intensities, leading mainly to the loss of functional groups. The energy gained by one electron reduction of NTP may also enhance the desorption of NTP from nanoparticles. Our supporting experiments with small clusters, then, show that further reaction steps are necessary after electron attachment to produce DMAB on the surfaces.show moreshow less

Author details:Robin SchürmannORCiDGND, Thomas LuxfordORCiD, Ivo Vinklárek, Jaroslav KočišekORCiD, Mateusz ZawadzkiORCiD, Ilko BalkoORCiD
URN:https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0018784
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0018784
ISSN:1089-7690
ISSN:0021-9606
Parent title (English):Journal of chemical physics
Subtitle (English):implications for plasmon mediated reactions
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/11
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/01/27
Volume:153
First page:104303
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

