1-Methoxy-3-indolylmethyl DNA adducts in six tissues, and blood protein adducts, in mice under pak choi diet: time course and persistence

  • We previously showed that purified 1-methoxy-3-indolylmethyl (1-MIM) glucosinolate, a secondary plant metabolite in Brassica species, is mutagenic in various in vitro systems and forms DNA and protein adducts in mouse models. In the present study, we administered 1-MIM glucosinolate in a natural matrix to mice, by feeding a diet containing pak choi powder and extract. Groups of animals were killed after 1, 2, 4 and 8 days of pak choi diet, directly or, in the case of the 8-day treatment, after 0, 8 and 16 days of recovery with pak choi-free diet. DNA adducts [N-2-(1-MIM)-dG, N-6-(1-MIM)-dA] in six tissues, as well as protein adducts [tau N-(1-MIM)-His] in serum albumin (SA) and hemoglobin (Hb) were determined using UPLC-MS/MS with isotopically labeled internal standards. None of the samples from the 12 control animals under standard diet contained any 1-MIM adducts. All groups receiving pak choi diet showed DNA adducts in all six tissues (exception: lung of mice treated for a single day) as well as SA and Hb adducts. During theWe previously showed that purified 1-methoxy-3-indolylmethyl (1-MIM) glucosinolate, a secondary plant metabolite in Brassica species, is mutagenic in various in vitro systems and forms DNA and protein adducts in mouse models. In the present study, we administered 1-MIM glucosinolate in a natural matrix to mice, by feeding a diet containing pak choi powder and extract. Groups of animals were killed after 1, 2, 4 and 8 days of pak choi diet, directly or, in the case of the 8-day treatment, after 0, 8 and 16 days of recovery with pak choi-free diet. DNA adducts [N-2-(1-MIM)-dG, N-6-(1-MIM)-dA] in six tissues, as well as protein adducts [tau N-(1-MIM)-His] in serum albumin (SA) and hemoglobin (Hb) were determined using UPLC-MS/MS with isotopically labeled internal standards. None of the samples from the 12 control animals under standard diet contained any 1-MIM adducts. All groups receiving pak choi diet showed DNA adducts in all six tissues (exception: lung of mice treated for a single day) as well as SA and Hb adducts. During the feeding period, all adduct levels continuously increased until day 8 (in the jejunum until day 4). During the 14-day recovery period, N-2-(1-MIM)-dG in liver, kidney, lung, jejunum, cecum and colon decreased to 52, 41, 59, 11, 7 and 2%, respectively, of the peak level. The time course of N-6-(1-MIM)-dA was similar. Immunohistochemical analyses indicated that cell turnover is a major mechanism of DNA adduct elimination in the intestine. In the same recovery period, protein adducts decreased more rapidly in SA than in Hb, to 0.7 and 37%, respectively, of the peak level, consistent with the differential turnover of these proteins. In conclusion, the pak choi diet lead to the formation of high levels of adducts in mice. Cell and protein turnover was a major mechanism of adduct elimination, at least in gut and blood.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Melanie Wiesner-ReinholdORCiD, Gitte BarknowitzGND, Simone FlorianGND, Inga Mewis, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Monika Schreiner, Hansruedi GlattORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-019-02452-3
ISSN:0340-5761
ISSN:1432-0738
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30993378
Parent title (English):Archives of toxicology : official journal of EUROTOX
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/15
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/27
Tag:1-Methoxy-3-indolylmethyl glucosinolate; Blood protein adducts; DNA adducts; Neoglucobrassicin; Pak choi
Volume:93
Issue:6
Page number:13
First page:1515
Last Page:1527
Funder:German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [0315370D]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

