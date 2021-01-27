Schließen

Songea Mbano and the ‘halfway dead’ of the Majimaji War (1905–7) in memory and theatre

  • Debates on the relevance of repatriation of indigenous human remains are water under the bridge today. Yet, a genuine will for dialogue to work through colonial violence is found lacking in the European public sphere. Looking at local remembrance of the Majimaji War (1905-07) in the south of Tanzania and a German-Tanzanian theatre production, this article demonstrates how the spectre of colonial headhunting stands at the heart of claims for repatriation and acknowledgement of this anti-colonial movement. The missing head of Ngoni leader Songea Mbano haunts the future of German-Tanzanian relations in culture and heritage. By staging the act of post-mortem dismemberment and foregrounding the perspective of descendants, the theatre production Maji Maji Flava offers an honest proposal for dealing with stories of sheer colonial violence in transnational memory.

Metadaten
Author details:Yann LeGall
DOI:https://doi.org/10.7227/HRV.6.2.2
Parent title (English):Human Remains and Violence: an interdisciplinary journal
Publisher:University Press
Place of publication:Manchester
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/01/27
Tag:Deutsch Ostafrika; Erinnerungskultur; Kolonialismus; Theater
colonialism; memory; tanzania
Volume:6
Issue:2
First page:4
Last Page:22
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

