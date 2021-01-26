Schließen

Scaffolding for chemistry students – which tools are assessed as being more helpful

  • In this paper the use of two different scaffolds in a seminar on the topic of heterocycles is discussed. The students first used both scaffolds (stepped supporting tools and a task navigator) on two tasks and could then choose for one other task the scaffold that suited them more. The scaffolds were evaluated in a mixedmethods study by the use of questionnaires and the conducting of a focus group interview. Both scaffolds were assessed as being helpful. However, students who thought they didn’t need different sorts of tips, as provided by the task navigator, chose the stepped supporting tools. All students reflected on their use of the scaffolds; their choices for one of both are therefore well-founded. As the reasons for choosing the scaffold are very individual, in future seminars both types of scaffolds will be provided.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1108.pdfeng
    (438KB)

    SHA-1: 762ea5aba42a9ebea9233f04ef883e3436888b5a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jolanda HermannsORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-491001
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49100
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Stepped supporting tools or task navigators?
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1108)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/26
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/01/26
Tag:organic chemistry; scaffolding; self-regulated learning; solving of tasks
Issue:1108
Page number:12
Source:Chemistry Teacher International Art. 20200019 DOI: 10.1515/cti-2020-0019
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung (ZeLB)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo