Cardiovascular drift response over two different constant-load exercises in healthy non-athletes
- Cardiovascular drift (CV-d) is a steady increase in heart rate (HR) over time while performing constant load moderate intensity exercise (CME) > 20 min. CV-d presents problems for the prescription of exercise intensity by means of HR, because the work rate (WR) during exercise must be adjusted to maintain target HR, thus disturbing the intended effect of the exercise intervention. It has been shown that the increase in HR during CME is due to changes in WR and not to CV-d.
|Camilo Germán Alberto Pérez ChaparroORCiDGND, Frank MayerORCiDGND, Claudia Beckendorf
|https://doi.org/10.1249/01.mss.0000561495.15163.50
|0195-9131
|1530-0315
|Medicine and science in sports and exercise : official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine
|case study
|Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
|Philadelphia
|Other
|English
|2019
|2019
|2021/01/27
|51
|6
|1
|329
|329
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access