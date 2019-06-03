Reproducibility of novel immune-inflammatory biomarkers over 4 months
- Aim: Assessment of the feasibility and reliability of immune-inflammatory biomarker measurements. Methods: The following biomarkers were assessed in 207 predominantly healthy participants at baseline and after 4 months: MMF, TGF-beta, suPAR and clusterin. Results: Intraclass correlation coefficients (95% CIs) ranged from good for TGF-beta (0.75 [95% CI: 0.33-0.90]) to excellent for MMF (0.81 [95% CI: 0.64-0.90]), clusterin (0.83 [95% CI: 0.78-0.87]) and suPAR (0.91 [95% CI: 0.88-0.93]). Measurement of TGF-beta was challenged by the large number of values below the detection limit. Conclusion: Single measurements of suPAR, clusterin and MMF could serve as feasible and reliable biomarkers of immune-inflammatory pathways in biomedical research.
|Author details:
|Matthew Schenk, Fabian EichelmannORCiDGND, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Natalia RudovichORCiDGND, Andreas F. PfeifferORCiDGND, Romina di GiuseppeORCiD, Heiner BöingGND, Krasimira AleksandrovaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.2217/bmm-2018-0351
|ISSN:
|1752-0363
|ISSN:
|1752-0371
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31157547
|Parent title (English):
|Biomarkers in medicine
|Subtitle (English):
|an analysis with repeated measures design
|Publisher:
|Future Medicine
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/06/03
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/01/26
|Tag:
|MMF; TGF-beta; clusterin; immune-inflammatory biomarkers; repeated measures design; reproducibility; suPAR
|Volume:
|13
|Issue:
|8
|Page number:
|10
|First page:
|639
|Last Page:
|648
|Funder:
|German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrucke
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert