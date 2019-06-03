Schließen

Reproducibility of novel immune-inflammatory biomarkers over 4 months

  • Aim: Assessment of the feasibility and reliability of immune-inflammatory biomarker measurements. Methods: The following biomarkers were assessed in 207 predominantly healthy participants at baseline and after 4 months: MMF, TGF-beta, suPAR and clusterin. Results: Intraclass correlation coefficients (95% CIs) ranged from good for TGF-beta (0.75 [95% CI: 0.33-0.90]) to excellent for MMF (0.81 [95% CI: 0.64-0.90]), clusterin (0.83 [95% CI: 0.78-0.87]) and suPAR (0.91 [95% CI: 0.88-0.93]). Measurement of TGF-beta was challenged by the large number of values below the detection limit. Conclusion: Single measurements of suPAR, clusterin and MMF could serve as feasible and reliable biomarkers of immune-inflammatory pathways in biomedical research.

Author details:Matthew Schenk, Fabian EichelmannORCiDGND, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Natalia RudovichORCiDGND, Andreas F. PfeifferORCiDGND, Romina di GiuseppeORCiD, Heiner BöingGND, Krasimira AleksandrovaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2217/bmm-2018-0351
ISSN:1752-0363
ISSN:1752-0371
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31157547
Parent title (English):Biomarkers in medicine
Subtitle (English):an analysis with repeated measures design
Publisher:Future Medicine
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/03
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/26
Tag:MMF; TGF-beta; clusterin; immune-inflammatory biomarkers; repeated measures design; reproducibility; suPAR
Volume:13
Issue:8
Page number:10
First page:639
Last Page:648
Funder:German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrucke
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

