Assessing hydrograph similarity and rare runoff dynamics by cross recurrence plots

  • This paper introduces a novel measure to assess similarity between event hydrographs. It is based on cross recurrence plots (CRP) and recurrence quantification analysis (RQA), which have recently gained attention in a range of disciplines when dealing with complex systems. The method attempts to quantify the event runoff dynamics and is based on the time delay embedded phase space representation of discharge hydrographs. A phase space trajectory is reconstructed from the event hydrograph, and pairs of hydrographs are compared to each other based on the distance of their phase space trajectories. Time delay embedding allows considering the multidimensional relationships between different points in time within the event. Hence, the temporal succession of discharge values is taken into account, such as the impact of the initial conditions on the runoff event. We provide an introduction to cross recurrence plots and discuss their parameterization. An application example based on flood time series demonstrates how the method can be used toThis paper introduces a novel measure to assess similarity between event hydrographs. It is based on cross recurrence plots (CRP) and recurrence quantification analysis (RQA), which have recently gained attention in a range of disciplines when dealing with complex systems. The method attempts to quantify the event runoff dynamics and is based on the time delay embedded phase space representation of discharge hydrographs. A phase space trajectory is reconstructed from the event hydrograph, and pairs of hydrographs are compared to each other based on the distance of their phase space trajectories. Time delay embedding allows considering the multidimensional relationships between different points in time within the event. Hence, the temporal succession of discharge values is taken into account, such as the impact of the initial conditions on the runoff event. We provide an introduction to cross recurrence plots and discuss their parameterization. An application example based on flood time series demonstrates how the method can be used to measure the similarity or dissimilarity of events, and how it can be used to detect events with rare runoff dynamics. It is argued that this methods provides a more comprehensive approach to quantify hydrograph similarity compared to conventional hydrological signatures.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Dadiyorto WendiORCiDGND, Bruno MerzORCiD, Norbert MarwanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2018WR024111
ISSN:0043-1397
ISSN:1944-7973
Parent title (English):Water resources research
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/17
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/26
Tag:cross recurrence plot in hydrology; hydrograph similarity; rare flood dynamics; runoff dynamics; time delay embedding for runoff series
Volume:55
Issue:6
Page number:23
First page:4704
Last Page:4726
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 2043/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

