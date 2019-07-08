A Needs Analysis of Karate Kumite With Recommendations for Performance Testing and Training

Helmi Chaabene, Yassine Negra, Laura Capranica, Olaf Prieske, Urs Granacher An effective training program needs to be customized to the specific demands of the redpective sport. Therefore, it is important to conduct a needs analysis to gain information on the unique characteristics of the sport. The objectives of thes review were (A) to conduct a systematic needs analysis of karate kumite and (B) to provide practical recommendations for sport-specific performance testing and training of karate kumite athletes.