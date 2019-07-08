Des Kaisers alte Kleider: Fiktion und Wirklichkeit des Nutzens von Lateinkenntnissen

Although Latin is a non-spoken language and therefore has no communicative value, the number of students choosing Latin as a foreign language at school has increased over time. Several studies have shown that learning Latin does neither improve logical thinking, nor the acquisition of other foreign languages, nor linguistic abilities in the mother tongue. Despite the empirical lack of benefits associated with the acquisition of ancient languages, people might believe in such benefits and behave in accordance with their construction of reality. Based on a survey conducted among parents of students at German high schools ("Gymnasium"), we show that parents extensively attribute transfer effects to learning Latin. Furthermore, people with knowledge of Latin are rated more positively than those with knowledge of modern languages with respect to their general and cultural education, as well as their social status. We also demonstrate that although the illusory of the benefits of Latin is prevalent in all educational groups, it is

Although Latin is a non-spoken language and therefore has no communicative value, the number of students choosing Latin as a foreign language at school has increased over time. Several studies have shown that learning Latin does neither improve logical thinking, nor the acquisition of other foreign languages, nor linguistic abilities in the mother tongue. Despite the empirical lack of benefits associated with the acquisition of ancient languages, people might believe in such benefits and behave in accordance with their construction of reality. Based on a survey conducted among parents of students at German high schools ("Gymnasium"), we show that parents extensively attribute transfer effects to learning Latin. Furthermore, people with knowledge of Latin are rated more positively than those with knowledge of modern languages with respect to their general and cultural education, as well as their social status. We also demonstrate that although the illusory of the benefits of Latin is prevalent in all educational groups, it is particularly pronounced among the higher educated. They construct a social reality of which they are the greatest beneficiaries by using Latin as a symbolic capital.

