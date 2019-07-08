Des Kaisers alte Kleider: Fiktion und Wirklichkeit des Nutzens von Lateinkenntnissen
The Emperor’s Old Clothes: Fiction and Reality of the Benefits of Knowledge of Latin
Obwohl Latein eine nicht mehr gesprochene Sprache ist und ihr deswegen kein kommunikativer Nutzen zukommt, ist die Anzahl der Latein als Schulfach wählenden Schüler im Zeitverlauf angestiegen. Mehrere Studien haben zudem gezeigt, dass Lateinkenntnisse weder das logische Denken, noch den Erwerb anderer Sprachen, noch das Gespür für die grammatikalische Struktur der Muttersprache verbessern. Auch wenn sich empirisch keine Vorteile des Erwerbs alter Sprachen nachweisen lassen, können Menschen subjektiv an solche Vorteile glauben und ihr Verhalten an ihrer Konstruktion von Wirklichkeit ausrichten. Auf der Basis einer unter Eltern von Gymnasialschülern durchgeführten Befragung zeigen wir, dass Latein umfassende Transfereffekte zugeschrieben und Personen mit Lateinkenntnissen positiver bewertet werden als Personen mit Kenntnissen moderner Sprachen. Weiterhin zeigt sich, dass die „Illusio" der Vorteile von Latein zwar in allen Bildungsgruppen wirksam ist, doch besonders von den Hochgebildeten vertreten wird. Sie arbeiten damit an der Konstruktion einer Realität, von der sie selbst die größten Nutznießer sind, indem sie Latein als symbolisches Kapital verwenden.
Although Latin is a non-spoken language and therefore has no communicative value, the number of students choosing Latin as a foreign language at school has increased over time. Several studies have shown that learning Latin does neither improve logical thinking, nor the acquisition of other foreign languages, nor linguistic abilities in the mother tongue. Despite the empirical lack of benefits associated with the acquisition of ancient languages, people might believe in such benefits and behave in accordance with their construction of reality. Based on a survey conducted among parents of students at German high schools ("Gymnasium"), we show that parents extensively attribute transfer effects to learning Latin. Furthermore, people with knowledge of Latin are rated more positively than those with knowledge of modern languages with respect to their general and cultural education, as well as their social status. We also demonstrate that although the illusory of the benefits of Latin is prevalent in all educational groups, it is particularly pronounced among the higher educated. They construct a social reality of which they are the greatest beneficiaries by using Latin as a symbolic capital.
