Name it again! investigating the effects of repeated naming attempts in aphasia
|Author details:
|Ella Creet, Julie Morris, David Howard, Lyndsey NickelsORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/02687038.2019.1622352
|ISSN:
|0268-7038
|ISSN:
|1464-5041
|Parent title (English):
|Aphasiology : an international, interdisciplinary journal
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publication:
|Abingdon
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/01/26
|Tag:
|Aphasia; naming; priming; repeated naming; word retrieval
|Volume:
|33
|Issue:
|10
|Page number:
|25
|First page:
|1202
|Last Page:
|1226
|Funder:
|European CommissionEuropean Commission Joint Research Centre [2015-1603/001-001-EMJD]; National Institute for Health ResearchNational Institute for Health Research (NIHR) [PB-PG-0609-18074]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert