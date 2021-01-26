Schließen

Name it again! investigating the effects of repeated naming attempts in aphasia

Metadaten
Author details:Ella Creet, Julie Morris, David Howard, Lyndsey NickelsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02687038.2019.1622352
ISSN:0268-7038
ISSN:1464-5041
Parent title (English):Aphasiology : an international, interdisciplinary journal
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/26
Tag:Aphasia; naming; priming; repeated naming; word retrieval
Volume:33
Issue:10
Page number:25
First page:1202
Last Page:1226
Funder:European CommissionEuropean Commission Joint Research Centre [2015-1603/001-001-EMJD]; National Institute for Health ResearchNational Institute for Health Research (NIHR) [PB-PG-0609-18074]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

