Qualifying X-ray and Stimulated Raman Spectromicroscopy for Mapping Cutaneous Drug Penetration

  • Research on topical drug delivery relies on reconstructed human skin (RHS) in addition to ex vivo human and animal skin, each with specific physiological features. Here, we compared the penetration of dexamethasone from an ethanolic hydroxyethyl cellulose gel into ex vivo human skin, murine skin, and RHS. For comprehensive insights into skin morphology and penetration enhancing mechanisms, scanning transmission X-ray microscopy (STXM), liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), and stimulated Raman spectromicroscopy (SRS) were combined. STXM offers high spatial resolution with label-free drug detection and is therefore sensitive to tissue damage. Despite differences in sample preparation and data analysis, the amounts of dexamethasone in RHS, detected and quantified by STXM and LC-MS/MS, were very similar and increased during the first 100 min of exposure. SRS revealed interactions between the gel and the stratum corneum or, more specifically, its protein and lipid structures. Similar to both types of ex vivo skin,Research on topical drug delivery relies on reconstructed human skin (RHS) in addition to ex vivo human and animal skin, each with specific physiological features. Here, we compared the penetration of dexamethasone from an ethanolic hydroxyethyl cellulose gel into ex vivo human skin, murine skin, and RHS. For comprehensive insights into skin morphology and penetration enhancing mechanisms, scanning transmission X-ray microscopy (STXM), liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), and stimulated Raman spectromicroscopy (SRS) were combined. STXM offers high spatial resolution with label-free drug detection and is therefore sensitive to tissue damage. Despite differences in sample preparation and data analysis, the amounts of dexamethasone in RHS, detected and quantified by STXM and LC-MS/MS, were very similar and increased during the first 100 min of exposure. SRS revealed interactions between the gel and the stratum corneum or, more specifically, its protein and lipid structures. Similar to both types of ex vivo skin, higher protein-to-lipid ratios within the stratum corneum of RHS indicated reduced lipid amounts after 30 min of ethanol exposure. Extended ethanol exposure led to a continued reduction of lipids in the ex vivo matrixes, while protein integrity appeared to be compromised in RHS, which led to declining protein signals. In conclusion, LC-MS/MS proved the predictive capability of STXM for label-free drug detection. Combining STXM with SRS precisely dissected the penetration enhancing effects of ethanol. Further studies on topical drug delivery should consider the potential of these complementary techniques.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Barbara Wanjiku, Kenji Yamamoto, Andre Klossek, Fabian SchumacherORCiD, Hannah Pischon, Lars Mundhenk, Fiorenza RancanORCiD, Martyna M. Judd, Muniruddin Ahmed, Christian Zoschke, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Eckart RühlORCiD, Monika Schäfer-KortingORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.analchem.9b00519
ISSN:0003-2700
ISSN:1520-6882
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31090401
Parent title (English):Analytical chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/26
Volume:91
Issue:11
Page number:7
First page:7208
Last Page:7214
Funder:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [1112, RU420/12-1]; project C04: FR, project Z01: BK [RU420/12-1]; Elsa-Neumann fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

