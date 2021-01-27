Mehr Schein als Sein
- In this paper I am concerned with the idiomatic constructions fr. avoir l'air (de) and sp. tener el aire (de). I describe these form-function pairs from a constructionist perspective and analyze them as cases of evidential strategies in French and Spanish.
|Author details:
|Anja HennemannORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-490730
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49073
|Subtitle (German):
|Die Konstruktionen avoir l’air (de) und tener el aire (de)
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/27
|Year of completion:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/01/27
|Tag:
|Evidentialität; Idiom; Konstruktionsgrammatik; Modalität; Phraseologie
|Page number:
|22
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International