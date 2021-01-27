Schließen

Mehr Schein als Sein

  • In this paper I am concerned with the idiomatic constructions fr. avoir l'air (de) and sp. tener el aire (de). I describe these form-function pairs from a constructionist perspective and analyze them as cases of evidential strategies in French and Spanish.

Metadaten
Author details:Anja HennemannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-490730
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49073
Subtitle (German):Die Konstruktionen avoir l’air (de) und tener el aire (de)
Document type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/01/27
Year of completion:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/01/27
Tag:Evidentialität; Idiom; Konstruktionsgrammatik; Modalität; Phraseologie
Page number:22
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

