Sprint and jump performances in highly trained young soccer players of different chronological age

  • Objective The aim of this study was to examine the effects of two different sprint-training regimes on sprint and jump performances according to age in elite young male soccer players over the course of one soccer season. Methods Players were randomly assigned to two training groups. Group 1 performed systematic change-of-direction sprints (CODST, U19 [n = 9], U17 [n = 9], U15 [n = 10]) while group 2 conducted systematic linear sprints (LST, U19 [n = 9], U17 [n = 9], U15 [n = 9]). Training volumes were similar between groups (40 sprints per week x 30 weeks = 1200 sprints per season). Pre and post training, all players performed tests for the assessment of linear and slalom sprint speed (5-m and 10-m), countermovement jump, and maximal aerobic speed performance. Results For all physical fitness measures, the baseline-adjusted means data (ANCOVA) across the age groups showed no significant differences between LST and CODST at post (0.061 < p < 0.995; 0.0017 < d < 1.01). The analyses of baseline-adjusted means for all physicalObjective The aim of this study was to examine the effects of two different sprint-training regimes on sprint and jump performances according to age in elite young male soccer players over the course of one soccer season. Methods Players were randomly assigned to two training groups. Group 1 performed systematic change-of-direction sprints (CODST, U19 [n = 9], U17 [n = 9], U15 [n = 10]) while group 2 conducted systematic linear sprints (LST, U19 [n = 9], U17 [n = 9], U15 [n = 9]). Training volumes were similar between groups (40 sprints per week x 30 weeks = 1200 sprints per season). Pre and post training, all players performed tests for the assessment of linear and slalom sprint speed (5-m and 10-m), countermovement jump, and maximal aerobic speed performance. Results For all physical fitness measures, the baseline-adjusted means data (ANCOVA) across the age groups showed no significant differences between LST and CODST at post (0.061 < p < 0.995; 0.0017 < d < 1.01). The analyses of baseline-adjusted means for all physical fitness measures for U15, U17, and U19 (LST vs. CODST) revealed no significant differences between LST and CODST for U15 (0.213 < p < 0.917; 0.001 < d < 0.087), U17 (0.132 < p < 0.976; 0.001 < d < 0.310), and U19 (0.300 < p < 0.999; 0.001 < d < 0.049) at post. Conclusions The results from this study showed that both, LST and CODST induced significant changes in the sprint, lower limbs power, and aerobic performances in young elite soccer players. Since no significant differences were observed between LST and CODST, the observed changes are most likely due to training and/or maturation. Therefore, more research is needed to elucidate whether CODST, LST or a combination of both is beneficial for youth soccer athletes’ performance development.show moreshow less

  phr697.pdfeng
    (760KB)

    SHA-1: cbae4faebca8acb7c1757042108a38e5f6bb322e

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Pavillon, Claire Tourny, Abderraouf Ben Aabderrahman, Iyed Salhi, Sghaeir Zouita, Mehdi Rouissi, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-490557
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49055
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Effects of linear VS. CHANGE–OF–DIRECTION sprint training
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (697)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/24
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/24
Tag:Football; Performance; Repeated sprint; Speed
Issue:697
Page number:12
Source:Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness 19 (2021) 2, pp. 81-90 DOI: 10.1016/j.jesf.2020.10.003
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 793 Spiele und Freizeitaktivitäten für drinnen
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

