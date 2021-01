Human Cognition and natural Language Processing in the Digitally Mediated Environment

Organizations continue to assemble and rely upon teams of remote workers as an essential element of their business strategy; however, knowledge processing is particular difficult in such isolated, largely digitally mediated settings. The great challenge for a knowledge-based organization lies not in how individuals should interact using technology but in how to achieve effective cooperation and knowledge exchange. Currently more attention has been paid to technology and the difficulties machines have processing natural language and less to studies of the human aspect—the influence of our own individual cognitive abilities and preferences on the processing of information when interacting online. This thesis draws on four scientific domains involved in the process of interpreting and processing massive, unstructured data—knowledge management, linguistics, cognitive science, and artificial intelligence—to build a model that offers a reliable way to address the ambiguous nature of language and improve workers’ digitally mediated

Organizations continue to assemble and rely upon teams of remote workers as an essential element of their business strategy; however, knowledge processing is particular difficult in such isolated, largely digitally mediated settings. The great challenge for a knowledge-based organization lies not in how individuals should interact using technology but in how to achieve effective cooperation and knowledge exchange. Currently more attention has been paid to technology and the difficulties machines have processing natural language and less to studies of the human aspect—the influence of our own individual cognitive abilities and preferences on the processing of information when interacting online. This thesis draws on four scientific domains involved in the process of interpreting and processing massive, unstructured data—knowledge management, linguistics, cognitive science, and artificial intelligence—to build a model that offers a reliable way to address the ambiguous nature of language and improve workers’ digitally mediated interactions. Human communication can be discouragingly imprecise and is characterized by a strong linguistic ambiguity; this represents an enormous challenge for the computer analysis of natural language. In this thesis, I propose and develop a new data interpretation layer for the processing of natural language based on the human cognitive preferences of the conversants themselves. Such a semantic analysis merges information derived both from the content and from the associated social and individual contexts, as well as the social dynamics that emerge online. At the same time, assessment taxonomies are used to analyze online comportment at the individual and community level in order to successfully identify characteristics leading to greater effectiveness of communication. Measurement patterns for identifying effective methods of individual interaction with regard to individual cognitive and learning preferences are also evaluated; a novel Cyber-Cognitive Identity (CCI)—a perceptual profile of an individual’s cognitive and learning styles—is proposed. Accommodation of such cognitive preferences can greatly facilitate knowledge management in the geographically dispersed and collaborative digital environment. Use of the CCI is proposed for cognitively labeled Latent Dirichlet Allocation (CLLDA), a novel method for automatically labeling and clustering knowledge that does not rely solely on probabilistic methods, but rather on a fusion of machine learning algorithms and the cognitive identities of the associated individuals interacting in a digitally mediated environment. Advantages include: a greater perspicuity of dynamic and meaningful cognitive rules leading to greater tagging accuracy and a higher content portability at the sentence, document, and corpus level with respect to digital communication.

…