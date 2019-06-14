Schließen

Methyl jasmonate-induced changes of flavor profiles during the processing of Green, Oolong, and Black Tea

  • Tea aroma is one of the most important factors affecting the character and quality of tea. Here we describe the practical application of methyl jasmonate (MeJA) to improve the aroma quality of teas. The changes of selected metabolites during crucial tea processing steps, namely, withering, fixing and rolling, and fermentation, were analyzed. MeJA treatment of tea leaves (12, 24, 48, and 168 h) greatly promotes the aroma quality of green, oolong, and black tea products when comparing with untreated ones (0 h) and as confirmed by sensory evaluation. MeJA modulates the aroma profiles before, during, and after processing. Benzyl alcohol, benzaldehyde, 2-phenylethyl alcohol, phenylacetaldehyde, and trans-2-hexenal increased 1.07- to 3-fold in MeJA-treated fresh leaves and the first two maintained at a higher level in black tea and the last two in green tea. This correlates with a decrease in aromatic amino acids by more than twofold indicating a direct relation to tryptophan- and phenylalanine-derived volatiles. MeJA-treated oolong tea wasTea aroma is one of the most important factors affecting the character and quality of tea. Here we describe the practical application of methyl jasmonate (MeJA) to improve the aroma quality of teas. The changes of selected metabolites during crucial tea processing steps, namely, withering, fixing and rolling, and fermentation, were analyzed. MeJA treatment of tea leaves (12, 24, 48, and 168 h) greatly promotes the aroma quality of green, oolong, and black tea products when comparing with untreated ones (0 h) and as confirmed by sensory evaluation. MeJA modulates the aroma profiles before, during, and after processing. Benzyl alcohol, benzaldehyde, 2-phenylethyl alcohol, phenylacetaldehyde, and trans-2-hexenal increased 1.07- to 3-fold in MeJA-treated fresh leaves and the first two maintained at a higher level in black tea and the last two in green tea. This correlates with a decrease in aromatic amino acids by more than twofold indicating a direct relation to tryptophan- and phenylalanine-derived volatiles. MeJA-treated oolong tea was characterized by a more pleasant aroma. Especially the terpenoids linalool and oxides, geraniol, and carvenol increased by more than twofold.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jiang ShiORCiD, Dongchao Xie, Dandan Qi, Qunhua Peng, Zongmao ChenORCiDGND, Monika SchreinerORCiDGND, Zhi LinORCiD, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpls.2019.00781
ISSN:1664-462X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31258544
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in plant science
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/14
Year of completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/25
Tag:amino acids; aroma quality; methyl jasmonate; tea processing; volatile compounds
Volume:10
Page number:13
Funder:National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC)National Natural Science Foundation of China [31270734]; earmarked fund for China Agricultural Research System [CARS-23]; Zhejiang 547 Provincial Science and Technology Plan Project [2007C12G3020014]; Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture; Ministry of Sciences, Research and Cultural Affairs of Brandenburg; Thuringian Ministry of Infrastructure and Agriculture
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

