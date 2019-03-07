Schließen

The effects of global change on floods, fluvial geomorphology and related hazards in mountainous rivers

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:José Andrés Lopez TarazonORCiDGND, Axel BronstertORCiDGND, Annegret ThiekenORCiDGND, Theresia PetrowGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.03.026
ISSN:0048-9697
ISSN:1879-1026
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30877960
Parent Title (English):The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/07
Year of completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/25
Volume:669
Page number:4
First page:7
Last Page:10
Funder:Marie Curie Intra-European Fellowship (Project "Floodhazards", Seventh EU Framework Programme)European Union (EU) [PIEF-GA-2013-622468]; Vicenc Mut postdoctoral fellowship [CAIB PD/038/2016]; Secretariat for Universities and Research of the Department of the Economy and Knowledge of the Autonomous Government of Catalonia [2014 SGR 645]; German Science Foundation/Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 2043]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo