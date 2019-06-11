Schließen

Detection of Incorporation of p-Coumaric Acid into Photoactive Yellow Protein Variants in Vivo

  • We report the design and characterization of photoactive yellow protein (PYP)-blue fluorescent protein (mTagBFP) fusion constructs that permit the direct assay of reconstitution and function of the PYP domain. These constructs allow for in vivo testing of co-expression systems for enzymatic production of the p-coumaric acid-based PYP chromophore, via the action of tyrosine ammonia lyase and p-coumaroyl-CoA ligase (pCL or 4CL). We find that different 4CL enzymes can function to reconstitute PYP, including 4CL from Arabidopsis thaliana that can produce similar to 100% holo-PYP protein under optimal conditions. mTagBFP fusion constructs additionally enable rapid analysis of effects of mutations on PYP photocycles. We use this mTagBFP fusion strategy to demonstrate in vivo reconstitution of several PYP-based optogenetic tools in Escherichia coli via a biosynthesized chromophore, an important step for the use of these optogenetic tools in vivo in diverse hosts.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Katherine E. BrechunORCiD, Danlin Zhen, Anna Jaikaran, Vitali Borisenko, Masato Kumauchi, Wouter D. Hoff, Katja M. ArndtORCiDGND, Andrew G WoolleyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biochem.9b00279
ISSN:0006-2960
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31117389
Parent Title (English):Biochemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/11
Year of completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/21
Volume:58
Issue:23
Page number:13
First page:2682
Last Page:2694
Funder:NSERCNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; CIHRCanadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR); NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [CHE-1413739]; Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD, Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); NIHUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [R01 MH086379]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo