Due to continuously intensifying human usage of the marine environment worldwide ranging cetaceans face an increasing number of threats. Besides whaling, overfishing and by-catch, new technical developments increase the water and noise pollution, which can negatively affect marine species. Cetaceans are especially prone to these influences, being at the top of the food chain and therefore accumulating toxins and contaminants. Furthermore, they are extremely noise sensitive due to their highly developed hearing sense and echolocation ability. As a result, several cetacean species were brought to extinction during the last century or are now classified as critically endangered. This work focuses on two odontocetes. It applies and compares different molecular methods for inference of population status and adaptation, with implications for conservation. The worldwide distributed sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) shows a matrilineal population structure with predominant male dispersal. A recently stranded group of male sperm whales

Due to continuously intensifying human usage of the marine environment worldwide ranging cetaceans face an increasing number of threats. Besides whaling, overfishing and by-catch, new technical developments increase the water and noise pollution, which can negatively affect marine species. Cetaceans are especially prone to these influences, being at the top of the food chain and therefore accumulating toxins and contaminants. Furthermore, they are extremely noise sensitive due to their highly developed hearing sense and echolocation ability. As a result, several cetacean species were brought to extinction during the last century or are now classified as critically endangered. This work focuses on two odontocetes. It applies and compares different molecular methods for inference of population status and adaptation, with implications for conservation. The worldwide distributed sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) shows a matrilineal population structure with predominant male dispersal. A recently stranded group of male sperm whales provided a unique opportunity to investigate male grouping for the first time. Based on the mitochondrial control region, I was able to infer that male bachelor groups comprise multiple matrilines, hence derive from different social groups, and that they represent the genetic variability of the entire North Atlantic. The harbor porpoise (Phocoena phocoena) occurs only in the northern hemisphere. By being small and occurring mostly in coastal habitats it is especially prone to human disturbance. Since some subspecies and subpopulations are critically endangered, it is important to generate and provide genetic markers with high resolution to facilitate population assignment and subsequent protection measurements. Here, I provide the first harbour porpoise whole genome, in high quality and including a draft annotation. Using it for mapping ddRAD seq data, I identify genome wide SNPs and, together with a fragment of the mitochondrial control region, inferred the population structure of its North Atlantic distribution range. The Belt Sea harbors a distinct subpopulation oppose to the North Atlantic, with a transition zone in the Kattegat. Within the North Atlantic I could detect subtle genetic differentiation between western (Canada-Iceland) and eastern (North Sea) regions, with support for a German North Sea breading ground around the Isle of Sylt. Further, I was able to detect six outlier loci which show isolation by distance across the investigated sampling areas. In employing different markers, I could show that single maker systems as well as genome wide data can unravel new information about population affinities of odontocetes. Genome wide data can facilitate investigation of adaptations and evolutionary history of the species and its populations. Moreover, they facilitate population genetic investigations, providing a high resolution, and hence allowing for detection of subtle population structuring especially important for highly mobile cetaceans.

…