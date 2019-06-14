Schließen

Discovery of an old nova remnant in the Galactic globular cluster M 22

  A nova is a cataclysmic event on the surface of a white dwarf in a binary system that increases the overall brightness by several orders of magnitude. Although binary systems with a white dwarf are expected to be overabundant in globular clusters compared with in the Galaxy, only two novae from Galactic globular clusters have been observed. We present the discovery of an emission nebula in the Galactic globular cluster M 22 (NGC 6656) in observations made with the integral-field spectrograph MUSE. We extracted the spectrum of the nebula and used the radial velocity determined from the emission lines to confirm that the nebula is part of NGC 6656. Emission-line ratios were used to determine the electron temperature and density. It is estimated to have a mass of 1-17 x 10(-5) M-circle dot. This mass and the emission-line ratios indicate that the nebula is a nova remnant. Its position coincides with the reported location of a "guest star", an ancient Chinese term for transients, observed in May 48 BCE. With this discovery, this nova may be one of the oldest confirmed extra-solar events recorded in human history.

Metadaten
Author details:Fabian Göttgens, Peter M. WeilbacherORCiDGND, Martin M. RothGND, Stefan Dreizler, Benjamin Giesers, Tim-Oliver Husser, Sebastian KamannORCiD, Jarle BrinchmannORCiD, Wolfram Kollatschny, Ana Monreal-Ibero, Kasper Borello SchmidtORCiDGND, Martin WendtORCiDGND, Lutz WisotzkiORCiDGND, Roland Bacon
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201935221
ISSN:1432-0746
Parent Title (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publication:Les Ulis
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/14
Year of completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/21
Tag:globular clusters: individual: NGC 6656; novae, cataclysmic variables; techniques: imaging spectroscopy
Volume:626
Page number:6
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [KA 4537/2-1, DR 281/35-1]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [ERC-CoG-646928-Multi-Pop]; German Ministry for Education and Science (BMBF Verbundforschung) through project MUSE-AOFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05A14BAC, 05A14MGA]; German Ministry for Education and Science (BMBF Verbundforschung) through project MUSE-NFMFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05A17MGA, 05A17BAA]; FCT/MCTESPortuguese Foundation for Science and Technology [UID/FIS/04434/2019]; FCTPortuguese Foundation for Science and Technology [IF/01654/2014/CP1215/CT0003]; Spanish MINECO [AYA2015-68217-P]; ERCEuropean Research Council (ERC) [339659-MUSICOS]; La Silla Paranal Observatory [095. D-0629, 097. D-0295, 099. D-0019, 0100. D-0161]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS 5-26555]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

