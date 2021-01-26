Influence of river reconstruction at a bank filtration site
Wasserqualität und 3D-Modellierung des Grundwasserflusses und des Wärmetransports
- Bank filtration is an effective water treatment technique and is widely adopted in Europe along major rivers. It is the process where surface water penetrates the riverbed, flows through the aquifer, and then is extracted by near-bank production wells. By flowing in the subsurface flow passage, the water quality can be improved by a series of beneficial processes. Long-term riverbank filtration also produces colmation layers on the riverbed. The colmation layer may act as a bioactive zone that is governed by biochemical and physical processes owing to its enrichment of microbes and organic matter. Low permeability may strongly limit the surface water infiltration and further lead to a decreasing recoverable ratio of production wells.The removal of the colmation layer is therefore a trade-off between the treatment capacity and treatment efficiency. The goal of this Ph.D. thesis is to focus on the temporal and spatial change of the water quality and quantity along the flow path of a hydrogeological heterogeneous riverbank filtrationBank filtration is an effective water treatment technique and is widely adopted in Europe along major rivers. It is the process where surface water penetrates the riverbed, flows through the aquifer, and then is extracted by near-bank production wells. By flowing in the subsurface flow passage, the water quality can be improved by a series of beneficial processes. Long-term riverbank filtration also produces colmation layers on the riverbed. The colmation layer may act as a bioactive zone that is governed by biochemical and physical processes owing to its enrichment of microbes and organic matter. Low permeability may strongly limit the surface water infiltration and further lead to a decreasing recoverable ratio of production wells.The removal of the colmation layer is therefore a trade-off between the treatment capacity and treatment efficiency. The goal of this Ph.D. thesis is to focus on the temporal and spatial change of the water quality and quantity along the flow path of a hydrogeological heterogeneous riverbank filtration site adjacent to an artificial-reconstructed (bottom excavation and bank reconstruction) canal in Potsdam, Germany. To quantify the change of the infiltration rate, travel time distribution, and the thermal field brought by the canal reconstruction, a three-dimensional flow and heat transport model was created. This model has two scenarios, 1) ‘with’ canal reconstruction, and 2) ‘without’ canal reconstruction. Overall, the model calibration results of both water heads and temperatures matched those observed in the field study. In comparison to the model without reconstruction, the reconstruction model led to more water being infiltrated into the aquifer on that section, on average 521 m3/d, which corresponded to around 9% of the total pumping rate. Subsurface travel-time distribution substantially shifted towards shorter travel times. Flow paths with travel times <200 days increased by ~10% and those with <300 days by 15%. Furthermore, the thermal distribution in the aquifer showed that the seasonal variation in the scenario with reconstruction reaches deeper and laterally propagates further. By scatter plotting of δ18O versus δ 2H, the infiltrated river water could be differentiated from water flowing in the deep aquifer, which may contain remnant landside groundwater from further north. In contrast, the increase of river water contribution due to decolmation could be shown by piper plot. Geological heterogeneity caused a substantial spatial difference in redox zonation among different flow paths, both horizontally and vertically. Using the Wilcoxon rank test, the reconstruction changed the redox potential differently in observation wells. However, taking the small absolute concentration level, the change is also relatively minor. The treatment efficiency for both organic matter and inorganic matter is consistent after the reconstruction, except for ammonium. The inconsistent results for ammonium could be explained by changes in the Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC) in the newly paved riverbed. Because the bed is new, it was not yet capable of keeping the newly produced ammonium by sorption and further led to the breakthrough of the ammonium plume. By estimation, the peak of the ammonium plume would reach the most distant observation well before February 2024, while the peaking concentration could be further dampened by sorption and diluted by the afterward low ammonium flow. The consistent DOC and SUVA level suggests that there was no clear preference for the organic matter removal along the flow path.…
- Die Uferfiltration, eine wirksame Wasseraufbereitungstechnik, ist an Europas großen Flüssen weit verbreitet. Es bezieht sich dabei hauptsächlich auf einen Prozess, wobei das Oberflächenwasser in das Flussbett eindringt, durch den Grundwasserleiter fließt und schließlich durch ufernahe Brunnen gewonnen wird. Beim Einströmen in den unterirdischen Aquifer verbessert sich die Wasserqualität durch eine Reihe von vorteilhaften Reaktionen, die jedoch langfristig zum Auftreten von Kolmation des Flussbetts führen. Aufgrund der Anreicherung von Mikroben und organischen Substanzen bildet sich die Kolmationsschicht einerseits als bioaktive Zone für zahlreiche biochemische Reaktionen; andererseits kann ihre geringe Permeabilität die Infiltration von Oberflächenwasser behindern, welches zur Produktivitätseinschränkung von Brunnen führt. Daher ist das Entfernen der Kolmationsschicht immer ein Kompromiss zwischen Behandlungskapazität und Effizienz. Diese Doktorarbeit zielt darauf ab, die zeitlichen und räumlichen Veränderungen der Wasserqualität undDie Uferfiltration, eine wirksame Wasseraufbereitungstechnik, ist an Europas großen Flüssen weit verbreitet. Es bezieht sich dabei hauptsächlich auf einen Prozess, wobei das Oberflächenwasser in das Flussbett eindringt, durch den Grundwasserleiter fließt und schließlich durch ufernahe Brunnen gewonnen wird. Beim Einströmen in den unterirdischen Aquifer verbessert sich die Wasserqualität durch eine Reihe von vorteilhaften Reaktionen, die jedoch langfristig zum Auftreten von Kolmation des Flussbetts führen. Aufgrund der Anreicherung von Mikroben und organischen Substanzen bildet sich die Kolmationsschicht einerseits als bioaktive Zone für zahlreiche biochemische Reaktionen; andererseits kann ihre geringe Permeabilität die Infiltration von Oberflächenwasser behindern, welches zur Produktivitätseinschränkung von Brunnen führt. Daher ist das Entfernen der Kolmationsschicht immer ein Kompromiss zwischen Behandlungskapazität und Effizienz. Diese Doktorarbeit zielt darauf ab, die zeitlichen und räumlichen Veränderungen der Wasserqualität und -menge entlang des Fließwegs eines hydrogeologisch heterogenen Uferfiltrat-Standorts nahe einem baulich vertieften Kanal (Ausbaggerung und Ufersanierung) in Potsdam zu untersuchen. Zur Quantifizierung der durch die Kanalvertiefung hervorgerufenen Änderung auf die Infiltrationsrate, die Laufzeitverteilung und das thermische Feld wurde ein dreidimensionales Strömungs- und Wärmetransportmodell mit zwei Modellszenarien (mit und ohne Baumaßnahmen) erstellt. Insgesamt stimmten die Kalibrierungsergebnisse der Wasserstände und der Temperaturen mit den Beobachtungen überein. Die Modellierungsergebnisse zweier Szenarien zeigten, dass durch die Vertiefung durchschnittlich 521 m3/d, was etwa 9% der Gesamtpumprate entspricht, mehr Wasser in den Grundwasserleiter geflossen ist. Die unterirdische Fliesszeit verkürzte sich. Die Anzahl der Fliesswege mit Fliesszeiten <200 Tage erhöhten sich um ca. 10% und jene mit <300 Tage um 15%. Darüber hinaus breitete sich die Wärme im Grundwasserleiter tiefer und weiter im Modell mit Baumaßnahmen aus. Mittels Streudiagrammen von d18O und d2H konnte das infiltrierte Flusswasser vom landseitigen Grundwasser unterschieden werden, während eine dekolmationsbedingte Erhöhung des Flusswasseranteils in Brunnen durch Piper-Diagramme nachgewiesen werden konnte. Die geologische Heterogenität verursachte erhebliche horizontale und vertikale Unterschiede in der Redox-Zonierung zwischen verschiedenen Strömungsbahnen. Das Redoxniveau verändert sich in verschiedenen Brunnen durch die Baumaßnahme. Die Behandlungseffizienz für organische und anorganische Stoffe blieb unabhänig von der Baumaßnahme erhalten, mit Ausnahme von Ammonium. Dies ist wohl auf die Änderung der Kationenaustauschkapazität im neu ausgebaggerten Flussbett zurückzuführen, das noch nicht in der Lage war, neu entstehendes Ammonium zu absorbieren, was zu einem Fortschreiten der Ammonium-Fahne führt. Schätzungsweise erreicht das Maximum der Ammonium-Fahne den entferntesten Brunnen vor Februar 2024, wobei sich die Konzentration durch Sorption und Vermischung mit nachströmendem Wassser verringern sollte. Das gleichbleibende DOC- und SUVA-Niveau deutete darauf hin, dass es keine Bevorzugung beim Abbau organischer Substanzen entlang des Fließwegs gab.…
|Author details:
|Weishi WangORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-490234
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49023
|Subtitle (English):
|water quality field investigation and 3D modelling of groundwater flow and heat transport
|Reviewer(s):
|Sascha OswaldORCiDGND, Jan FleckensteinORCiDGND, Thomas GrischekORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Sascha E Oswald, Jan Fleckenstein
|Document type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/11/06
|Release date:
|2021/01/26
|Tag:
|Decolmation; Dekolmation; Geological heterogeneity; Geologische Heterogenität; Grundwassermodellierung; Heat transport; Uferfiltration; Wärmetransport
Bank filtration; Groundwater modelling
|Page number:
|IIV, 120
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International