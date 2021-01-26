Bank filtration is an effective water treatment technique and is widely adopted in Europe along major rivers. It is the process where surface water penetrates the riverbed, flows through the aquifer, and then is extracted by near-bank production wells. By flowing in the subsurface flow passage, the water quality can be improved by a series of beneficial processes. Long-term riverbank filtration also produces colmation layers on the riverbed. The colmation layer may act as a bioactive zone that is governed by biochemical and physical processes owing to its enrichment of microbes and organic matter. Low permeability may strongly limit the surface water infiltration and further lead to a decreasing recoverable ratio of production wells.The removal of the colmation layer is therefore a trade-off between the treatment capacity and treatment efficiency. The goal of this Ph.D. thesis is to focus on the temporal and spatial change of the water quality and quantity along the flow path of a hydrogeological heterogeneous riverbank filtration

Bank filtration is an effective water treatment technique and is widely adopted in Europe along major rivers. It is the process where surface water penetrates the riverbed, flows through the aquifer, and then is extracted by near-bank production wells. By flowing in the subsurface flow passage, the water quality can be improved by a series of beneficial processes. Long-term riverbank filtration also produces colmation layers on the riverbed. The colmation layer may act as a bioactive zone that is governed by biochemical and physical processes owing to its enrichment of microbes and organic matter. Low permeability may strongly limit the surface water infiltration and further lead to a decreasing recoverable ratio of production wells.The removal of the colmation layer is therefore a trade-off between the treatment capacity and treatment efficiency. The goal of this Ph.D. thesis is to focus on the temporal and spatial change of the water quality and quantity along the flow path of a hydrogeological heterogeneous riverbank filtration site adjacent to an artificial-reconstructed (bottom excavation and bank reconstruction) canal in Potsdam, Germany. To quantify the change of the infiltration rate, travel time distribution, and the thermal field brought by the canal reconstruction, a three-dimensional flow and heat transport model was created. This model has two scenarios, 1) ‘with’ canal reconstruction, and 2) ‘without’ canal reconstruction. Overall, the model calibration results of both water heads and temperatures matched those observed in the field study. In comparison to the model without reconstruction, the reconstruction model led to more water being infiltrated into the aquifer on that section, on average 521 m3/d, which corresponded to around 9% of the total pumping rate. Subsurface travel-time distribution substantially shifted towards shorter travel times. Flow paths with travel times <200 days increased by ~10% and those with <300 days by 15%. Furthermore, the thermal distribution in the aquifer showed that the seasonal variation in the scenario with reconstruction reaches deeper and laterally propagates further. By scatter plotting of δ18O versus δ 2H, the infiltrated river water could be differentiated from water flowing in the deep aquifer, which may contain remnant landside groundwater from further north. In contrast, the increase of river water contribution due to decolmation could be shown by piper plot. Geological heterogeneity caused a substantial spatial difference in redox zonation among different flow paths, both horizontally and vertically. Using the Wilcoxon rank test, the reconstruction changed the redox potential differently in observation wells. However, taking the small absolute concentration level, the change is also relatively minor. The treatment efficiency for both organic matter and inorganic matter is consistent after the reconstruction, except for ammonium. The inconsistent results for ammonium could be explained by changes in the Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC) in the newly paved riverbed. Because the bed is new, it was not yet capable of keeping the newly produced ammonium by sorption and further led to the breakthrough of the ammonium plume. By estimation, the peak of the ammonium plume would reach the most distant observation well before February 2024, while the peaking concentration could be further dampened by sorption and diluted by the afterward low ammonium flow. The consistent DOC and SUVA level suggests that there was no clear preference for the organic matter removal along the flow path.

…