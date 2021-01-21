Schließen

Investigation of the post mortem zinc protoporphyrin IX fluorescence with respect to its protein-bound and unbound occurrence in aqueous meat extracts

  • Zinc protoporphyrin IX (ZnPP) is known to accumulate in most meat products during storage. However, the pathway of its formation is not yet completely clarified. To gain more insights into the specificity of ZnPP occurrence, a SEC-HPLC-UV-fluorescence setup was established to screen the proteins in aqueous meat extracts for their ZnPP fluorescence during incubation. In accordance with previous studies it was identified by SDS-PAGE and MALDI-TOF-MS that ZnPP formation takes place in myoglobin. In this study, valuable new insights into the ZnPP forming pathway were gained, as our results indicated that a significant part of ZnPP - after being formed within the protein - is transitioned into free ZnPP during incubation. Additionally, the obtained results implied that ZnPP may also occur in proteins of higher molecular weight (> 100 kDa).

Author details:Amin Ghadiri KhozroughiGND, Tess Waldbach Braga, Janine Wagner, Harshadrai RawelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2019.01.080
ISSN:0308-8146
ISSN:1873-7072
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30722899
Parent Title (English):Food chemistry
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/21
Tag:Fluorescence screening; MALDI-TOF-MS; Meat; Post mortem chemistry; SDS-PAGE; SEC-HPLC
Volume:283
Page number:6
First page:462
Last Page:467
Funder:Avicenna foundation from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

