Schließen

Intestinal acid sphingomyelinase protects from severe Pathogen-Driven Colitis

  • Inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract are emerging as a global problem with increased evidence and prevalence in numerous countries. A dysregulated sphingolipid metabolism occurs in patients with ulcerative colitis and is discussed to contribute to its pathogenesis. In the present study, we determined the impact of acid sphingomyelinase (Asm), which catalyzes the hydrolysis of sphingomyelin to ceramide, on the course of Citrobacter (C.) rodentium-driven colitis. C. rodentium is an enteric pathogen and induces colonic inflammation very similar to the pathology in patients with ulcerative colitis. We found that mice with Asm deficiency or Asm inhibition were strongly susceptible to C. rodentium infection. These mice showed increased levels of C. rodentium in the feces and were prone to bacterial spreading to the systemic organs. In addition, mice lacking Asm activity showed an uncontrolled inflammatory T(h)1 and T(h)17 response, which was accompanied by a stronger colonic pathology compared to infected wild type mice.Inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract are emerging as a global problem with increased evidence and prevalence in numerous countries. A dysregulated sphingolipid metabolism occurs in patients with ulcerative colitis and is discussed to contribute to its pathogenesis. In the present study, we determined the impact of acid sphingomyelinase (Asm), which catalyzes the hydrolysis of sphingomyelin to ceramide, on the course of Citrobacter (C.) rodentium-driven colitis. C. rodentium is an enteric pathogen and induces colonic inflammation very similar to the pathology in patients with ulcerative colitis. We found that mice with Asm deficiency or Asm inhibition were strongly susceptible to C. rodentium infection. These mice showed increased levels of C. rodentium in the feces and were prone to bacterial spreading to the systemic organs. In addition, mice lacking Asm activity showed an uncontrolled inflammatory T(h)1 and T(h)17 response, which was accompanied by a stronger colonic pathology compared to infected wild type mice. These findings identified Asm as an essential regulator of mucosal immunity to the enteric pathogen C. rodentium.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jana MeinersGND, Vittoria Palmieri, Robert KlopfleischORCiDGND, Jana-Fabienne Ebel, Lukasz JaptokGND, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Ayan Mohamud YusufGND, Katrin Anne BeckerGND, Julia ZöllerGND, Matthias HoseGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Dirk Matthias HermannGND, Richard N. Kolesnick, Jan BuerGND, Wiebke HansenGND, Astrid M. WestendorfGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2019.01386
ISSN:1664-3224
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31275322
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in immunology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/19
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/20
Tag:Citrobacter rodentium; T(h)1; T(h)17; acid sphingomyelinase; amitriptyline; colitis
Volume:10
Page Number:14
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG-GRK2098, GRK1949]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo