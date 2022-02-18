Compositional analysis of probabilistic timed graph transformation systems
The analysis of behavioral models is of high importance for cyber-physical systems, as the systems often encompass complex behavior based on e.g. concurrent components with mutual exclusion or probabilistic failures on demand. The rule-based formalism of probabilistic timed graph transformation systems is a suitable choice when the models representing states of the system can be understood as graphs and timed and probabilistic behavior is important. However, model checking PTGTSs is limited to systems with rather small state spaces. We present an approach for the analysis of large scale systems modeled as probabilistic timed graph transformation systems by systematically decomposing their state spaces into manageable fragments. To obtain qualitative and quantitative analysis results for a large scale system, we verify that results obtained for its fragments serve as overapproximations for the corresponding results of the large scale system. Hence, our approach allows for the detection of violations of qualitative and quantitative safety properties for the large scale system under analysis. We consider a running example in which we model shuttles driving on tracks of a large scale topology and for which we verify that shuttles never collide and are unlikely to execute emergency brakes. In our evaluation, we apply an implementation of our approach to the running example.
Die Analyse von Verhaltensmodellen ist für cyber-physikalische Systeme von hoher Bedeutung, da die Systeme häufig komplexes Verhalten umfassen, das z.B. parallele Komponenten mit gegenseitigem Ausschluss oder probabilistischen Fehlern bei Bedarf umfasst. Der regelbasierte Formalismus probabilistischer zeitgesteuerter Graphtransformationssysteme ist eine geeignete Wahl, wenn die Modelle, die Zustände des Systems darstellen, als Graphen verstanden werden können und zeitgesteuertes und probabilistisches Verhalten wichtig ist. Modelchecking von PTGTSs ist jedoch auf Systeme mit relativ kleinen Zustandsräumen beschränkt. Wir präsentieren einen Ansatz zur Analyse von Großsystemen, die als probabilistische zeitgesteuerte Graphtransformationssysteme modelliert wurden, indem ihre Zustandsräume systematisch in überschaubare Fragmente zerlegt werden. Um qualitative und quantitative Analyseergebnisse für ein Großsystem zu erhalten, überprüfen wir, ob die für seine Fragmente erhaltenen Ergebnisse als Überannäherungen für die entsprechenden Ergebnisse des Großsystems dienen. Unser Ansatz ermöglicht es daher, Verstöße gegen qualitative und quantitative Sicherheitseigenschaften für das untersuchte Großsystem zu erkennen. Wir betrachten ein Beispiel, in dem wir Shuttles modellieren, die auf Gleisen einer großen Topologie fahren, und für die wir überprüfen, dass Shuttles niemals kollidieren und wahrscheinlich keine Notbremsungen ausführen. In unserer Auswertung wenden wir eine Implementierung unseres Ansatzes auf das Beispiel an.
|Author details:
|Maria MaximovaORCiDGND, Sven SchneiderORCiDGND, Holger GieseORCiDGND
