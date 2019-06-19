Schließen

Correction: Recovery of influenza A viruses from lake water and sediments by experimental inoculation (vol 14, e0216880, 2019)

Metadaten
Author:Daniela Numberger, Carola Dreier, Colin Vullioud, Guelsah Gabriel, Alex D. Greenwood, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0218882
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31216350
Parent Title (English):PLoS one
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publication:San Fransisco
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/19
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/20
Volume:14
Issue:6
Page Number:1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

