Reservoir networks have been established worldwide to ensure water supply, but water availability is endangered quantitatively and qualitatively by sedimentation. Reuse of sediment silted in reservoirs as fertilizer has been proposed, thus transforming nutrient-enriched sediments from waste into resource. The aim of this study is to assess the potential of reusing sediment as a nutrient source for agriculture a semiarid basin in Brazil. where 1029 reservoirs were identified. Sedimentation was modelled for the entire reservoir network, accounting for 7 x 10(5) tons of y(-1)sediment deposition. Nutrients contents in reservoir sediments was analysed and com- pared to nutrients contents of agricultural soils in the catchment. The potential of reusing sediment as fertilizer was assessed for maize crops (Zea mays L) and the sediment mass required to fertilize the soil was computed considering that the crop nitrogen requirement would be fully provided by the sediment. Economic feasibility was analysed by comparing the costs of the proposed practice to those obtained if the area was fertilized by traditional means. Results showed that, where reservoirs fall dry frequently and sediments can be removed by excavation, soil fertilization with sediment presents lower costs than those observed for application of commercial chemical fertilizers. Compared to conventional fertilization, when using sediments with high nutrient content, 25% of costs could be saved, while when using sediments with low nutrient content costs are 9% higher. According to the local conditions, sediments with nitrogen content above 1.5 g kg(-1) are cost efficient as nitrogen source. However, physical and chemical analyses are recommended to define the sediment mass to be used and to identify any constraint to the application of the practice, like the high sodium adsorption ratio observed in one of the studied reservoirs, which can contribute to soil salinization. (C) 2019 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

