Measuring the atomic spin-flip scattering rate by x-ray emission spectroscopy
- While extensive work has been dedicated to the measurement of the demagnetization time following an ultra-short laser pulse, experimental studies of its underlying microscopic mechanisms are still scarce. In transition metal ferromagnets, one of the main mechanism is the spin-flip of conduction electrons driven by electron-phonon scattering. Here, we present an original experimental method to monitor the electron-phonon mediated spin-flip scattering rate in nickel through the stringent atomic symmetry selection rules of x-ray emission spectroscopy. Increasing the phonon population leads to a waning of the 3d -> 2p(3/2) decay peak intensity, which reflects an increase of the angular momentum transfer scattering rate attributed to spin-flip. We find a spin relaxation time scale in the order of 50 fs in the 3d-band of nickel at room temperature, while consistantly, no such peak evolution is observed for the diamagnetic counterexample copper, using the same method.
|Author details:
|Régis Decker, Artur Born, Robby Büchner, Kari RuotsalainenORCiD, Christian StråhlmanORCiD, Stefan Neppl, Robert Haverkamp, Annette PietzschORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-45242-8
|ISSN:
|2045-2322
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31222052
|Parent Title (English):
|Scientific reports
|Publisher:
|Nature Publ. Group
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/06/20
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2021/01/21
|Volume:
|9
|Page number:
|6
|Funder:
|ERC-ADG-2014 Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework, Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]; Helmholtz Virtual Institute [VI419]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International