Recombination between Photogenerated and Electrode-Induced Charges Dominates the Fill Factor Losses in Optimized Organic Solar Cells

  • Charge extraction in organic solar cells (OSCs) is commonly believed to be limited by bimolecular recombination of photogenerated charges. However, the fill factor of OSCs is usually almost entirely governed by recombination processes that scale with the first order of the light intensity. This linear loss was often interpreted to be a consequence of geminate or trap-assisted recombination. Numerical simulations show that this linear dependence is a direct consequence of the large amount of excess dark charge near the contact. The first-order losses increase with decreasing mobility of minority carriers, and we discuss the impact of several material and device parameters on this loss mechanism. This work highlights that OSCs are especially vulnerable to injected charges as a result of their poor charge transport properties. This implies that dark charges need to be better accounted for when interpreting electro-optical measurements and charge collection based on simple figures of merit.

Author:Uli Würfel, Lorena Perdigon-ToroORCiD, Jona Kurpiers, Christian Michael WolffORCiD, Pietro Caprioglio, Jeromy James RechORCiD, Jingshuai Zhu, Xiaowei ZhanORCiD, Wei YouORCiD, Safa ShoaeeORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpclett.9b01175
ISSN:1948-7185
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31146523
Parent Title (English):The journal of physical chemistry letters
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/20
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/20
Funder:NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [CBET-1639429]; Sofia Kovalevskaya Award from the Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; HyPerCells -a joint graduate school of the Potsdam University; HZBHelmholtz Association; Deutsche Forschungsgesellschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [NE 410/13-1, NE410/15-1, INST 336/94-1 FUGG]
Peer Review:Referiert

