Sediment connectivity linked to vegetation using UAVs

  • In this study, a low-cost unmanned aerial vehicle was used to obtain multi-spectral high-resolution imagery (1.4 cmpx(-1)) from2 microcatchments (3.3 ha) with burned Mediterranean shrubland and pine forests. This imagery was used to calculate the blue normalized differential vegetation index and to generate digital elevation models for estimating the sediment connectivity index. Both indices enabled an integrated approach for deciphering how hydrological and sediment connectivity interact with vegetation as well as soil conservation structures. The application of spatial analysis improves our understanding of the feedback between biological and geomorphological processes. Local spatial data analysis established a significant link between local geomorphological and biological factors, enabling a precise identification of homogeneous areas at micro-catchment scale and the minimal size of vegetation units reacting to geomorphology as natural groups at plot-scale where management strategies and efforts should be applied. Establishing thisIn this study, a low-cost unmanned aerial vehicle was used to obtain multi-spectral high-resolution imagery (1.4 cmpx(-1)) from2 microcatchments (3.3 ha) with burned Mediterranean shrubland and pine forests. This imagery was used to calculate the blue normalized differential vegetation index and to generate digital elevation models for estimating the sediment connectivity index. Both indices enabled an integrated approach for deciphering how hydrological and sediment connectivity interact with vegetation as well as soil conservation structures. The application of spatial analysis improves our understanding of the feedback between biological and geomorphological processes. Local spatial data analysis established a significant link between local geomorphological and biological factors, enabling a precise identification of homogeneous areas at micro-catchment scale and the minimal size of vegetation units reacting to geomorphology as natural groups at plot-scale where management strategies and efforts should be applied. Establishing this local relationship between sediment connectivity and vegetation patterns through new and interdisciplinary methodologies represents a new strategy for the assessment of ecosystem dynamics and management.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Joan EstranyORCiD, Maurici Ruiz, Aleix CalsamigliaORCiD, Marc CarriquiORCiD, Julian Garcia-ComendadorORCiD, Miquel Nadal, Josep Fortesa, José A. López-TarazónORCiDGND, Hipolito Medrano, Jorge GagoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.03.399
ISSN:0048-9697
ISSN:1879-1026
Parent Title (English):The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man
Subtitle (English):High-resolution imagery for ecosystem management
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/19
Tag:BNDVI; Burned areas; Ecogeomorphology; Mediterranean shrubland; Sediment connectivity; UAVs
Volume:671
Page Number:14
First Page:1192
Last Page:1205
Funder:Balearic Forest Service (Department of Environment Agriculture and Fisheries of the Balearic Autonomous Government); Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities [CGL2017-88200-R]; Spanish Agency of Research (AEI) [CGL2017-88200-R]; European Regional Development Funds (ERDF)European Union (EU) [CGL2017-88200-R]; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness [EEBB-I-15-10280]; Spanish Ministry of Education and Culture [FPU15/05239]; Ministry of Innovation, Research and Tourism of the Autonomous Government of the Balearic Islands [FPI/2048/2017]; Vicenc Mut postdoctoral fellowship - Autonomous Balearic Government [CAIB PD/038/2016]; University of the Balearic Islands
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

