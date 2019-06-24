Quirks of subject (non-)extraction in Igbo
- In this paper we present new data on a subject/non-subject extraction asymmetry in Igbo constituent questions. We provide evidence that the superficially morphological phenomenon reflects a deeper syntactic asymmetry: Unlike wh-non-subjects, wh-subjects cannot undergo local (A) over bar -movement to the left periphery (SpecFoc); rather, they have to stay in their canonical position SpecT. The same constraint also leads to the that-trace effect (absence of the complementizer) in the embedded clause of long subject wh-movement. We argue that what is responsible for the special status of wh-subjects is their high structural position. We provide an optimality-theoretic analysis of the asymmetry that is based on anti-locality: Local subject (A) over bar -movement is excluded because it is too short. Moreover, we address the nature of apparent wh-in-situ in Igbo.
|Author:
|Mary Chimaobi AmaechiORCiDGND, Doreen GeorgiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.5334/gjgl.607
|ISSN:
|2397-1835
|Parent Title (English):
|Glossa : a journal of general linguistics
|Publisher:
|Ubiquity Press
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/06/24
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2021/01/19
|Tag:
|extraction asymmetries; focus marking; that-trace effect; wh-in-situ; wh-movement
|Volume:
|4
|Issue:
|1
|Page Number:
|36
|Funder:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480 - SFB 1287]; Singapore Ministry of Education under WBS [R-103-000-145-115]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International