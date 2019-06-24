Schließen

Quirks of subject (non-)extraction in Igbo

  • In this paper we present new data on a subject/non-subject extraction asymmetry in Igbo constituent questions. We provide evidence that the superficially morphological phenomenon reflects a deeper syntactic asymmetry: Unlike wh-non-subjects, wh-subjects cannot undergo local (A) over bar -movement to the left periphery (SpecFoc); rather, they have to stay in their canonical position SpecT. The same constraint also leads to the that-trace effect (absence of the complementizer) in the embedded clause of long subject wh-movement. We argue that what is responsible for the special status of wh-subjects is their high structural position. We provide an optimality-theoretic analysis of the asymmetry that is based on anti-locality: Local subject (A) over bar -movement is excluded because it is too short. Moreover, we address the nature of apparent wh-in-situ in Igbo.

Metadaten
Author:Mary Chimaobi AmaechiORCiDGND, Doreen GeorgiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5334/gjgl.607
ISSN:2397-1835
Parent Title (English):Glossa : a journal of general linguistics
Publisher:Ubiquity Press
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/24
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/19
Tag:extraction asymmetries; focus marking; that-trace effect; wh-in-situ; wh-movement
Volume:4
Issue:1
Page Number:36
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480 - SFB 1287]; Singapore Ministry of Education under WBS [R-103-000-145-115]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

