Feeding in the frequency domain

  • Theory predicts that resource variability hinders consumer performance. How this effect depends on the temporal structure of resource fluctuations encountered by individuals remains poorly understood. Combining modelling and growth experiments with Daphnia magna, we decompose the complexity of resource fluctuations and test the effect of resource variance, supply peak timing (i.e. phase) and co-limiting resource covariance along a gradient from high to low frequencies reflecting fine- to coarse-grained environments. Our results show that resource storage can buffer growth at high frequencies, but yields a sensitivity of growth to resource peak timing at lower ones. When two resources covary, negative covariance causes stronger growth depression at low frequencies. However, negative covariance might be beneficial at intermediate frequencies, an effect that can be explained by digestive acclimation. Our study provides a mechanistic basis for understanding how alterations of the environmental grain size affect consumers experiencingTheory predicts that resource variability hinders consumer performance. How this effect depends on the temporal structure of resource fluctuations encountered by individuals remains poorly understood. Combining modelling and growth experiments with Daphnia magna, we decompose the complexity of resource fluctuations and test the effect of resource variance, supply peak timing (i.e. phase) and co-limiting resource covariance along a gradient from high to low frequencies reflecting fine- to coarse-grained environments. Our results show that resource storage can buffer growth at high frequencies, but yields a sensitivity of growth to resource peak timing at lower ones. When two resources covary, negative covariance causes stronger growth depression at low frequencies. However, negative covariance might be beneficial at intermediate frequencies, an effect that can be explained by digestive acclimation. Our study provides a mechanistic basis for understanding how alterations of the environmental grain size affect consumers experiencing variable nutritional quality in nature.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Apostolos-Manuel KoussoroplisORCiDGND, Svenja SchälickeORCiDGND, Michael RaatzORCiD, Moritz Bach, Alexander WackerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/ele.13267
ISSN:1461-023X
ISSN:1461-0248
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31016844
Parent Title (English):Ecology letters
Subtitle (English):Coarser-grained environments increase consumer sensitivity to resource variability, covariance and phase
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/23
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/19
Tag:Cholesterol; Daphnia; covariance; digestive acclimation; dynamic energy budgets; food quality; phosphorus; storage; unbalanced diets
Volume:22
Issue:7
Page Number:11
First Page:1104
Last Page:1114
Funder:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KO5330/1-1, WA2445/9-1, WA2445/15-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

