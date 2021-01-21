Glycosylphosphatidylinositols (GPIs) and GPI-anchored proteins tethered to lipid bilayers
- Glycosylphosphatidylinositols (GPIs) are highly complex glycolipids that serve as membrane anchors to a large variety of eukaryotic proteins. These are covalently attached to a group of peripheral proteins called GPI-anchored proteins (GPI-APs) through a post-translational modification in the endoplasmic reticulum. The GPI anchor is a unique structure composed of a glycan, with phospholipid tail at one end and a phosphoethanolamine linker at the other where the protein attaches. The glycan part of the GPI comprises a conserved pseudopentasaccharide core that could branch out to carry additional glycosyl or phosphoethanolamine units. GPI-APs are involved in a diverse range of cellular processes, few of which are signal transduction, protein trafficking, pathogenesis by protozoan parasites like the malaria- causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum. GPIs can also exist freely on the membrane surface without an attached protein such as those found in parasites like Toxoplasma gondii, the causative agent of Toxoplasmosis. These molecules are both structurally and functionally diverse, however, their structure-function relationship is still poorly understood. This is mainly because no clear picture exists regarding how the protein and the glycan arrange with respect to the lipid layer. Direct experimental evidence is rather scarce, due to which inconclusive pictures have emerged, especially regarding the orientation of GPIs and GPI-APs on membrane surfaces and the role of GPIs in membrane organization. It appears that computational modelling through molecular dynamics simulations would be a useful method to make progress. In this thesis, we attempt to explore characteristics of GPI anchors and GPI-APs embedded in lipid bilayers by constructing molecular models at two different resolutions – all-atom and coarse-grained. First, we show how to construct a modular molecular model of GPIs and GPI-anchored proteins that can be readily extended to a broad variety of systems, addressing the micro-heterogeneity of GPIs. We do so by creating a hybrid link to which GPIs of diverse branching and lipid tails of varying saturation with their optimized force fields, GLYCAM06 and Lipid14 respectively, can be attached. Using microsecond simulations, we demonstrate that GPI prefers to “flop-down” on the membrane, thereby, strongly interacting with the lipid heads, over standing upright like a “lollipop”. Secondly, we extend the model of the GPI core to carry out a systematic study of the structural aspects of GPIs carrying different side chains (parasitic and human GPI variants) inserted in lipid bilayers. Our results demonstrate the importance of the side branch residues as these are the most accessible, and thereby, recognizable epitopes. This finding qualitatively agrees with experimental observations that highlight the role of the side branches in immunogenicity of GPIs and the specificity thereof. The overall flop-down orientation of the GPIs with respect to the bilayer surface presents the side chain residues to face the solvent. Upon attaching the green fluorescent protein (GFP) to the GPI, it is seen to lie in close proximity to the bilayer, interacting both with the lipid heads and glycan part of the GPI. However the orientation of GFP is sensitive to the type of GPI it is attached to. Finally, we construct a coarse-grained model of the GPI and GPI-anchored GFP using a modified version of the MARTINI force-field, using which the timescale is enhanced by at least an order of magnitude compared to the atomistic system. This study provides a theoretical perspective on the conformational behavior of the GPI core and some of its branched variations in presence of lipid bilayers, as well as draws comparisons with experimental observations. Our modular atomistic model of GPI can be further employed to study GPIs of variable branching, and thereby, aid in designing future experiments especially in the area of vaccines and drug therapies. Our coarse-grained model can be used to study dynamic aspects of GPIs and GPI-APs w.r.t plasma membrane organization. Furthermore, the backmapping technique of converting coarse-grained trajectory back to the atomistic model would enable in-depth structural analysis with ample conformational sampling.…
- Glykosylphosphatidyl-Inositole (GPIs) sind komplex Glykolipide, die insbesondere auf der Oberfläche eukaryotischer Zellen als Verankerung einer Reihe unterschiedlicher Proteine dienen. GPIs werden den Proteinen als post-translationale Modifikationen im endoplasmotischen Reticulum hinzugefügt. Die Verankerung in der Membran wird durch einen Phospholipidrest hergestellt, das Protein ist dann über ein sich daran anschließendes Pseudo-Pentasaccharid und einen Phospoethanolaminrest kovalent an den GPI Anker gebunden. Das Pseudo-Pentasaccharid ist dabei proteinunabhängig eine invariante Struktur, kann aber an bestimmten Stellen durch weitere Carbohydratseitenketten und/oder Phosphoethanolaminreste wesentlich erweitert werden. GPI-verankerte Proteine (engl. GPI-anchored proteins, GPI-APs) sind an einer Reihe zellulärer Prozesse beteiligt; einige davon betreffen intra- und interzelluläre Signalübermittlung oder Proteintransport auf der Zelloberfläche; die Pathogenese vieler Parasiten, wie etwa Plasmodium falciparum (Malaria) wird entscheidend durch GPI-APs bestimmt; es können aber auch die bei vielen parasitischen Einzellern freien, ohne Protein auftretenden GPIs pathogene Wirkung entfalten wie etwa bei der Toxoplasmose (Toxoplasma gondii). Der allgemeine Zusammenhang von Struktur eines GPI-AP und seiner Funktion ist allerdings bis heute zum größten Teil unbekannt. Dies liegt zum einen daran, dass sich kein klares Bild zeichnen lässt, wie ein GPI-AP relativ zur Zellmembran exponiert wird. Die relevanten Zeit- und Längenskalen sind experimentell unzugänglich, und entsprechende in vivo oder in vitro Untersuchungen liefern lediglich indirekte Hinweise. Der Fall GPI-verankerter Proteine ist daher ein Beispiel, in dem computergestützte Modellierung einen wesentlichen Beitrag zur Aufklärung leisten kann. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wird zunächst ein atomistisches, molekulardynamisches Modell für GPIs und GPI-APs konstruiert und vorgestellt, mit dem sich GPI-APs auf der Längenskala einiger 10 Nanometer und einer Zeitskala von etwa 10 Mikrosekunden effizient untersuchen lassen. Modularität des Modells ist hierbei ein entscheidender Aspekt: mit den entwickelten Modellen lassen sich eine breite Palette von GPI Variationen darstellen. GPIs weisen, wie auch andere Proteinglykolysierungen eine sogenannte Mikroheterogenität auf; die Modifikation durch den Zucker kann sich zwischen den Kopien ein und desselben Proteins unterscheiden. Die technische Umsetzung erfolgt im Rahmen der sogenannten AMBER- Familie atomistischer Kraftfelder, die nach einem bestimmten Schema für biomolekulare Simulationen entwickelt wurden. Dabei werden existierende Modelle für Zucker (GLYCAM06) und Lipide (Lipid14) durch die Optimierung und Herleitung fehlender Parameter so angepasst, dass sich ein vollständiges GPI-AP in einer Lipid-Doppelschicht darstellen lässt. Dabei zeigt sich, dass das Protein vermittelt über den flexiblen Anker über einen beachtlichen Bewegungsspielraum verfügt. Im Falle des hier betrachteten Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP) kann man daher das Bild einer festen Orientierung des Proteins in Bezug auf die Lipidoberfläche verwerfen; wie in der Mehrzahl der Simulationen beobachtet, kann das GFP sogar vollständig auf der Lipidschicht zu liegen kommen. Weiterhin konnte nachgewiesen werden, dass eine Reihe möglicher Seitenketten des GPI Ankers, die zu Parasiten wie Toxoplasma gondii gehören und bei entsprechenden Immunreaktionen relevant sind, tatsächlich so exponiert werden, dass ihre Rolle als Rezeptoren unterstrichen wird. Das Pseudopentasaccharid selbst ist dabei teilweise in die Kopfgruppenregion der Lipidschicht eingebettet. Des Weiteren wurde hier das atomistische Modell auf eine vergröberte Darstellung im Rahmen des MARTINI Kraftfelds projiziert, um die zugänglichen Zeit- und Längenskalen noch einmal um einen Faktor 10 zu erweitern. Somit werden auch Studien GPI-APs möglich, bei denen sich ihre Dynamik in heterogenen Lipidschichten untersuchen lässt, etwa um Fragen zu beantworten, wie diese Proteine mit verschiedenen Membrandomänen assoziieren. Insgesamt werden mit dieser Arbeit eine Reihe von Ansätzen aufgezeigt, wie sich GPI verankerte Proteine möglicherweise effektiver in speziell angepassten Experimenten und in größerem Detail untersuchen lassen, als dies bisher möglich war.…
|Pallavi BanerjeeORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-489561
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48956
|modelling a complex interplay of carbohydrates, proteins and lipids
|Modellierung eines komplexen Zusammenspiels von Kohlenhydraten, Proteinen und Lipiden
|Glykosylphosphatidylinositole (GPIs) und GPI-verankerte Proteine, die an Lipid-Doppelschichten gebunden sind
|Reinhard LipowskyORCiDGND, Robert Woods
|Stefanie Barbirz, Mark Santer
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/11/04
|2021/01/21
|GPI; Kohlenhydrate; Membran; Molekular-dynamik; Protein; grobkörnig; martini
GPI; carbohydrates; coarse-graining; martini; membrane; molecular dynamics; protein
|xv, 141
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht