Glycosylphosphatidylinositols (GPIs) are highly complex glycolipids that serve as membrane anchors to a large variety of eukaryotic proteins. These are covalently attached to a group of peripheral proteins called GPI-anchored proteins (GPI-APs) through a post-translational modification in the endoplasmic reticulum. The GPI anchor is a unique structure composed of a glycan, with phospholipid tail at one end and a phosphoethanolamine linker at the other where the protein attaches. The glycan part of the GPI comprises a conserved pseudopentasaccharide core that could branch out to carry additional glycosyl or phosphoethanolamine units. GPI-APs are involved in a diverse range of cellular processes, few of which are signal transduction, protein trafficking, pathogenesis by protozoan parasites like the malaria- causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum. GPIs can also exist freely on the membrane surface without an attached protein such as those found in parasites like Toxoplasma gondii, the causative agent of Toxoplasmosis. These molecules are both structurally and functionally diverse, however, their structure-function relationship is still poorly understood. This is mainly because no clear picture exists regarding how the protein and the glycan arrange with respect to the lipid layer. Direct experimental evidence is rather scarce, due to which inconclusive pictures have emerged, especially regarding the orientation of GPIs and GPI-APs on membrane surfaces and the role of GPIs in membrane organization. It appears that computational modelling through molecular dynamics simulations would be a useful method to make progress. In this thesis, we attempt to explore characteristics of GPI anchors and GPI-APs embedded in lipid bilayers by constructing molecular models at two different resolutions – all-atom and coarse-grained. First, we show how to construct a modular molecular model of GPIs and GPI-anchored proteins that can be readily extended to a broad variety of systems, addressing the micro-heterogeneity of GPIs. We do so by creating a hybrid link to which GPIs of diverse branching and lipid tails of varying saturation with their optimized force fields, GLYCAM06 and Lipid14 respectively, can be attached. Using microsecond simulations, we demonstrate that GPI prefers to “flop-down” on the membrane, thereby, strongly interacting with the lipid heads, over standing upright like a “lollipop”. Secondly, we extend the model of the GPI core to carry out a systematic study of the structural aspects of GPIs carrying different side chains (parasitic and human GPI variants) inserted in lipid bilayers. Our results demonstrate the importance of the side branch residues as these are the most accessible, and thereby, recognizable epitopes. This finding qualitatively agrees with experimental observations that highlight the role of the side branches in immunogenicity of GPIs and the specificity thereof. The overall flop-down orientation of the GPIs with respect to the bilayer surface presents the side chain residues to face the solvent. Upon attaching the green fluorescent protein (GFP) to the GPI, it is seen to lie in close proximity to the bilayer, interacting both with the lipid heads and glycan part of the GPI. However the orientation of GFP is sensitive to the type of GPI it is attached to. Finally, we construct a coarse-grained model of the GPI and GPI-anchored GFP using a modified version of the MARTINI force-field, using which the timescale is enhanced by at least an order of magnitude compared to the atomistic system. This study provides a theoretical perspective on the conformational behavior of the GPI core and some of its branched variations in presence of lipid bilayers, as well as draws comparisons with experimental observations. Our modular atomistic model of GPI can be further employed to study GPIs of variable branching, and thereby, aid in designing future experiments especially in the area of vaccines and drug therapies. Our coarse-grained model can be used to study dynamic aspects of GPIs and GPI-APs w.r.t plasma membrane organization. Furthermore, the backmapping technique of converting coarse-grained trajectory back to the atomistic model would enable in-depth structural analysis with ample conformational sampling.

