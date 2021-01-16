Schließen

Photo-Isomerization Kinetics of Azobenzene Containing Surfactant Conjugated with Polyelectrolyte

  • Ionic complexation of azobenzene-containing surfactants with any type of oppositely charged soft objects allows for making them photo-responsive in terms of their size, shape and surface energy. Investigation of the photo-isomerization kinetic and isomer composition at a photo-stationary state of the photo-sensitive surfactant conjugated with charged objects is a necessary prerequisite for understanding the structural response of photo-sensitive complexes. Here, we report on photo-isomerization kinetics of a photo-sensitive surfactant in the presence of poly(acrylic acid, sodium salt). We show that the photo-isomerization of the azobenzene-containing cationic surfactant is slower in a polymer complex compared to being purely dissolved in aqueous solution. In a photo-stationary state, the ratio between the trans and cis isomers is shifted to a higher trans-isomer concentration for all irradiation wavelengths. This is explained by the formation of surfactant aggregates near the polyelectrolyte chains at concentrations much lower thanIonic complexation of azobenzene-containing surfactants with any type of oppositely charged soft objects allows for making them photo-responsive in terms of their size, shape and surface energy. Investigation of the photo-isomerization kinetic and isomer composition at a photo-stationary state of the photo-sensitive surfactant conjugated with charged objects is a necessary prerequisite for understanding the structural response of photo-sensitive complexes. Here, we report on photo-isomerization kinetics of a photo-sensitive surfactant in the presence of poly(acrylic acid, sodium salt). We show that the photo-isomerization of the azobenzene-containing cationic surfactant is slower in a polymer complex compared to being purely dissolved in aqueous solution. In a photo-stationary state, the ratio between the trans and cis isomers is shifted to a higher trans-isomer concentration for all irradiation wavelengths. This is explained by the formation of surfactant aggregates near the polyelectrolyte chains at concentrations much lower than the bulk critical micelle concentration and inhibition of the photo-isomerization kinetics due to steric hindrance within the densely packed aggregates.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Anjali SharmaORCiD, Marek BekirORCiDGND, Nino Lomadze, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-489427
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48942
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1101)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/16
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/16
Tag:azobenzene; photo-isomerization kinetics; photo-sensitive surfactant; poly (acrylic acid, sodium salt)
Issue:1101
Page Number:14
Source:Molecules 26 (2021) 1, Art. 19 DOI: 10.3390/molecules26010019
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

