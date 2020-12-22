Photo-Isomerization Kinetics of Azobenzene Containing Surfactant Conjugated with Polyelectrolyte

Ionic complexation of azobenzene-containing surfactants with any type of oppositely charged soft objects allows for making them photo-responsive in terms of their size, shape and surface energy. Investigation of the photo-isomerization kinetic and isomer composition at a photo-stationary state of the photo-sensitive surfactant conjugated with charged objects is a necessary prerequisite for understanding the structural response of photo-sensitive complexes. Here, we report on photo-isomerization kinetics of a photo-sensitive surfactant in the presence of poly(acrylic acid, sodium salt). We show that the photo-isomerization of the azobenzene-containing cationic surfactant is slower in a polymer complex compared to being purely dissolved in aqueous solution. In a photo-stationary state, the ratio between the trans and cis isomers is shifted to a higher trans-isomer concentration for all irradiation wavelengths. This is explained by the formation of surfactant aggregates near the polyelectrolyte chains at concentrations much lower than

Ionic complexation of azobenzene-containing surfactants with any type of oppositely charged soft objects allows for making them photo-responsive in terms of their size, shape and surface energy. Investigation of the photo-isomerization kinetic and isomer composition at a photo-stationary state of the photo-sensitive surfactant conjugated with charged objects is a necessary prerequisite for understanding the structural response of photo-sensitive complexes. Here, we report on photo-isomerization kinetics of a photo-sensitive surfactant in the presence of poly(acrylic acid, sodium salt). We show that the photo-isomerization of the azobenzene-containing cationic surfactant is slower in a polymer complex compared to being purely dissolved in aqueous solution. In a photo-stationary state, the ratio between the trans and cis isomers is shifted to a higher trans-isomer concentration for all irradiation wavelengths. This is explained by the formation of surfactant aggregates near the polyelectrolyte chains at concentrations much lower than the bulk critical micelle concentration and inhibition of the photo-isomerization kinetics due to steric hindrance within the densely packed aggregates.

