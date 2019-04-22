Schließen

The changing temperature of the nucleus of comet 67P induced by morphological and seasonal effects

  • Knowledge of the surface temperature distribution on a comet’s nucleus and its temporal evolution at different timescales is key to constraining its thermophysical properties and understanding the physical processes that take place at and below the surface. Here we report on time-resolved maps of comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko retrieved on the basis of infrared data acquired by the Visible InfraRed and Thermal Imaging Spectrometer (VIRTIS) onboard the Rosetta orbiter in 2014, over a roughly two-month period in the pre-perihelion phase at heliocentric distances between 3.62 and 3.31 au from the Sun. We find that at a spatial resolution ≤15 m per pixel, the measured temperatures point out the major effect that self-heating, due to the complex shape of the nucleus, has on the diurnal temperature variation. The bilobate nucleus of comet 67P also induces daytime shadowing effects, which result in large thermal gradients. Over longer periods, VIRTIS-derived temperature values reveal seasonal changes driven by decreasing heliocentricKnowledge of the surface temperature distribution on a comet’s nucleus and its temporal evolution at different timescales is key to constraining its thermophysical properties and understanding the physical processes that take place at and below the surface. Here we report on time-resolved maps of comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko retrieved on the basis of infrared data acquired by the Visible InfraRed and Thermal Imaging Spectrometer (VIRTIS) onboard the Rosetta orbiter in 2014, over a roughly two-month period in the pre-perihelion phase at heliocentric distances between 3.62 and 3.31 au from the Sun. We find that at a spatial resolution ≤15 m per pixel, the measured temperatures point out the major effect that self-heating, due to the complex shape of the nucleus, has on the diurnal temperature variation. The bilobate nucleus of comet 67P also induces daytime shadowing effects, which result in large thermal gradients. Over longer periods, VIRTIS-derived temperature values reveal seasonal changes driven by decreasing heliocentric distance combined with an increasing abundance of ice within the uppermost centimetre-thick layer, which implies the possibility of having a largely pristine nucleus interior already in the shallow subsurfaceshow moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Federico TosiORCiD, F. Capaccioni, M. T. Capria, Stefano MottolaORCiD, A. Zinzi, M. Ciarniello, G. Filacchione, M. Hofstadter, S. Fonti, M. Formisano, David KappelORCiDGND, E. Kührt, C. Leyrat, J-B Vincent, G. Arnold, M. C. De Sanctis, Andrea LongobardoORCiD, E. Palomba, A. Raponi, Batiste RousseauORCiD, Bernard SchmittORCiD, Maria Antonietta BarucciORCiD, Giancarlo BellucciORCiD, Johannes BenkhoffORCiD, D. Bockelee-Morvan, P. Cerroni, J-Ph Combe, D. Despan, Stéphane ErardORCiD, F. Mancarella, T. B. McCord, Alessandra MiglioriniORCiD, V Orofino, G. Piccioni
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-019-0740-0
ISSN:2397-3366
Parent Title (English):Nature astronomy
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/22
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/15
Volume:3
Issue:7
Page Number:10
First Page:649
Last Page:658
Funder:Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR-Germany); National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA-USA); ASIItalian Space Agency; Observatoire de Meudon - CNES; DLRHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR); DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KA 3757/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo