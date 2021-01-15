The whereabouts of the Balaenoptera borealis holotype, the skeleton of a 1819 stranded specimen, have been unknown since the World War II (WWII). Due to nomenclatural confusion, deficient documentation, and finally WWII bombing, which destroyed predominantly cetacean material in the Museum fib Naturkunde Berlin (MfN), the type skeleton of the sei whale sank into oblivion. Construction activities enabled a recent search and study on the remaining whale material. Here, we provide evidence that the type specimen was not destroyed. On the basis of species-wide and individual characters of the type material such as the shape of cranial elements and the pattern of the maxillary foramina, we show that the skull and mandibles, the vertebral column (except the atlas), and the ribs of the holotype remain intact. Further evidence that these skeletal remains belong to the previously missing holotype is provided by the characteristics of the spine. In addition, we analyzed ancient DNA from bone samples and confirm they are B. borealis, and the

The whereabouts of the Balaenoptera borealis holotype, the skeleton of a 1819 stranded specimen, have been unknown since the World War II (WWII). Due to nomenclatural confusion, deficient documentation, and finally WWII bombing, which destroyed predominantly cetacean material in the Museum fib Naturkunde Berlin (MfN), the type skeleton of the sei whale sank into oblivion. Construction activities enabled a recent search and study on the remaining whale material. Here, we provide evidence that the type specimen was not destroyed. On the basis of species-wide and individual characters of the type material such as the shape of cranial elements and the pattern of the maxillary foramina, we show that the skull and mandibles, the vertebral column (except the atlas), and the ribs of the holotype remain intact. Further evidence that these skeletal remains belong to the previously missing holotype is provided by the characteristics of the spine. In addition, we analyzed ancient DNA from bone samples and confirm they are B. borealis, and the occurrence of same mitochondrial haplotypes indicate that the bones belong to the same individual. Additionally, a blue inscription was discovered at the caudal epiphysis of a thoracic vertebra; historical research matched this inscription with the material belonging to the former Anatomical-Zootomical Museum, from which the holotype was once bought.

