Schließen

Synchrony breakdown and noise-induced oscillation death in ensembles of serially connected spin-torque oscillators

  • We consider collective dynamics in the ensemble of serially connected spin-torque oscillators governed by the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert-Slonczewski magnetization equation. Proximity to homoclinicity hampers synchronization of spin-torque oscillators: when the synchronous ensemble experiences the homoclinic bifurcation, the growth rate per oscillation of small deviations from the ensemble mean diverges. Depending on the configuration of the contour, sufficiently strong common noise, exemplified by stochastic oscillations of the current through the circuit, may suppress precession of the magnetic field for all oscillators. We derive the explicit expression for the threshold amplitude of noise, enabling this suppression.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Michael A. ZaksORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1140/epjb/e2019-100152-2
ISSN:1434-6028
ISSN:1434-6036
Parent Title (English):The European physical journal : B, Condensed matter and complex systems
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/22
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/15
Tag:Statistical and Nonlinear Physics
Volume:92
Issue:7
Page Number:12
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [PI 220/17-1]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo