Synchrony breakdown and noise-induced oscillation death in ensembles of serially connected spin-torque oscillators
- We consider collective dynamics in the ensemble of serially connected spin-torque oscillators governed by the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert-Slonczewski magnetization equation. Proximity to homoclinicity hampers synchronization of spin-torque oscillators: when the synchronous ensemble experiences the homoclinic bifurcation, the growth rate per oscillation of small deviations from the ensemble mean diverges. Depending on the configuration of the contour, sufficiently strong common noise, exemplified by stochastic oscillations of the current through the circuit, may suppress precession of the magnetic field for all oscillators. We derive the explicit expression for the threshold amplitude of noise, enabling this suppression.
|Author:
|Michael A. ZaksORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1140/epjb/e2019-100152-2
|ISSN:
|1434-6028
|ISSN:
|1434-6036
|Parent Title (English):
|The European physical journal : B, Condensed matter and complex systems
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/07/22
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2021/01/15
|Tag:
|Statistical and Nonlinear Physics
|Volume:
|92
|Issue:
|7
|Page Number:
|12
|Funder:
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [PI 220/17-1]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access