Schließen

Actin dynamics and the Bmp pathway drive apical extrusion of proepicardial cells

  • The epicardium, the outer mesothelial layer enclosing the myocardium, plays key roles in heart development and regeneration. During embryogenesis, the epicardium arises from the proepicardium (PE), a cell cluster that appears in the dorsal pericardium (DP) close to the venous pole of the heart. Little is known about how the PE emerges from the pericardial mesothelium. Using a zebrafish model and a combination of genetic tools, pharmacological agents and quantitative in vivo imaging, we reveal that a coordinated collective movement of DP cells drives PE formation. We found that Bmp signaling and the actomyosin cytoskeleton promote constriction of the DP, which enables PE cells to extrude apically. We provide evidence that cell extrusion, which has been described in the elimination of unfit cells from epithelia and the emergence of hematopoietic stem cells, is also a mechanism for PE cells to exit an organized mesothelium and fulfil their developmental fate to form a new tissue layer, the epicardium.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Laura Andrés-DelgadoORCiD, Alexander ErnstORCiD, María Galardi-CastillaORCiD, David BazagaORCiD, Marina Peralta, Juliane MünchORCiD, Juan M. Gonzalez-Rosa, Inês MarquesORCiD, Federico TessadoriORCiD, José Luis de la PompaORCiD, Julien VermotORCiD, Nadia MercaderORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/dev.174961
ISSN:0950-1991
ISSN:1477-9129
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31175121
Parent Title (English):Development : Company of Biologists
Publisher:The Company of Biologists Ltd
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/04
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/15
Tag:Actomyosin; Bmp; Cell extrusion; Heart development; Proepicardium; Zebrafish
Volume:146
Issue:13
Page Number:15
Funder:Spanish Ministerio de Economia y Competitividad [BFU2014-56970-P]; European Regional Development Fund (FEDER)European Union (EU); Schweizerischer Nationalfonds zur Forderung der Wissenschaftlichen Forschung grant [ANR-SNF 310030E-164245]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [337703]; Ministerio de Ciencia y Tecnologia postdoctoral fellowship Ayudas Postdoctorales [2013-2016121212]; Ministerio de Economia, Industria y Competitividad, Gobierno de Espana (MEIC) grants [SAF2016-78370-R, CB16/11/00399, RD16/0011/0021]; Agence Nationale de la Recherche grantFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-15-CE13-0015-liveheart]; EU projectEuropean Union (EU) [708312-ZEBRA-VALVE]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo