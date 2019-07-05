Schließen

Three-dimensional sulfite oxidase bioanodes based on graphene functionalized carbon paper for sulfite/O-2 biofuel cells

  • We have developed a three-dimensional (3D) graphene electrode suitable for the immobilization of human sulfite oxidase (hSO), which catalyzes the electrochemical oxidation of sulfite via direct electron transfer (DET). The electrode is fabricated by drop-casting graphene-polyethylenimine (G-P) composites on carbon papers (CPs) precoated with graphene oxide (GO). The negatively charged hSO can be adsorbed electrostatically on the positively charged matrix (G-P) on CP electrodes coated with GO (CPG), with a proper orientation for accelerated DET. Notably, further electrochemical reduction of G-P on CPG electrodes leads to a 9-fold increase of the saturation catalytic current density (j(m)) for sulfite oxidation reaching 24.4 +/- 0.3 mu A to cm(-2), the highest value among reported DET-based hSO bioelectrodes. The increased electron transfer rate plays a dominating role in the enhancement of direct enzymatic current because of the improved electric contact of hSO with the electrode, The optimized hSO bioelectrode shows a significantWe have developed a three-dimensional (3D) graphene electrode suitable for the immobilization of human sulfite oxidase (hSO), which catalyzes the electrochemical oxidation of sulfite via direct electron transfer (DET). The electrode is fabricated by drop-casting graphene-polyethylenimine (G-P) composites on carbon papers (CPs) precoated with graphene oxide (GO). The negatively charged hSO can be adsorbed electrostatically on the positively charged matrix (G-P) on CP electrodes coated with GO (CPG), with a proper orientation for accelerated DET. Notably, further electrochemical reduction of G-P on CPG electrodes leads to a 9-fold increase of the saturation catalytic current density (j(m)) for sulfite oxidation reaching 24.4 +/- 0.3 mu A to cm(-2), the highest value among reported DET-based hSO bioelectrodes. The increased electron transfer rate plays a dominating role in the enhancement of direct enzymatic current because of the improved electric contact of hSO with the electrode, The optimized hSO bioelectrode shows a significant catalytic rate (k(cat): 25.6 +/- 0.3 s(-1)) and efficiency (k(cat)/K-m: 0.231 +/- 0.003 s(-1) mu M-1) compared to the reported hSO bioelectrodes. The assembly of the hSO bioanode and a commercial platinum biocathode allows the construction of sulfite/O-2 enzymatic biofuel cells (EBFCs) with flowing fuels. The optimized EBFC displays an open-circuit voltage (OCV) of 0.64 +/- 0.01 V and a maximum power density of 61 +/- 6 mu W cm(-2) (122 +/- 12 mW m(-3)) at 30 degrees C, which exceeds the best reported value by more than 6 times.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jing TangORCiD, Rebecka Maria Larsen Werchmeister, Loredana Preda, Wei HuangORCiD, Zhiyong ZhengORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Xinxin XiaoORCiD, Christian EngelbrektORCiD, Jens UlstrupORCiD, Jingdong ZhangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acscatal.9b01715
ISSN:2155-5435
Parent Title (English):ACS catalysis
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/05
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/14
Tag:carbon paper; direct electron transfer; enzymatic biofuel cell; reduced graphene oxide; sulfite oxidase
Volume:9
Issue:7
Page Number:23
First Page:6543
Last Page:6554
Funder:Danish Council for Independent ResearchDet Frie Forskningsrad (DFF) [DFF 4093-00297]; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council [201706220080, 201606130019]; Independent Research Fund Denmark [DFF-5054-00107]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 314/2, EXC 2008/1, 390540038]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-13-01274]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo