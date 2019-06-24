Schließen

The relative importance of plant-soil feedbacks for plant-species performance increases with decreasing intensity of herbivory

  Under natural conditions, aboveground herbivory and plant-soil feedbacks (PSFs) are omnipresent interactions strongly affecting individual plant performance. While recent research revealed that aboveground insect herbivory generally impacts the outcome of PSFs, no study tested to what extent the intensity of herbivory affects the outcome. This, however, is essential to estimate the contribution of PSFs to plant performance under natural conditions in the field. Here, we tested PSF effects both with and without exposure to aboveground herbivory for four common grass species in nine grasslands that formed a gradient of aboveground invertebrate herbivory. Without aboveground herbivores, PSFs for each of the four grass species were similar in each of the nine grasslands-both in direction and in magnitude. In the presence of herbivores, however, the PSFs differed from those measured under herbivory exclusion, and depended on the intensity of herbivory. At low levels of herbivory, PSFs were similar in the presence and absence of herbivores, but differed at high herbivory levels. While PSFs without herbivores remained similar along the gradient of herbivory intensity, increasing herbivory intensity mostly resulted in neutral PSFs in the presence of herbivores. This suggests that the relative importance of PSFs for plant-species performance in grassland communities decreases with increasing intensity of herbivory. Hence, PSFs might be more important for plant performance in ecosystems with low herbivore pressure than in ecosystems with large impacts of insect herbivores.

Author:Johannes HeinzeORCiDGND, Nadja K. SimonsORCiD, Sebastian Seibold, Alexander WackerORCiD, Guntram WeithoffORCiDGND, Martin M. Gossner, Daniel Prati, T. Martijn Bezemer, Jasmin Radha JoshiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00442-019-04442-9
ISSN:0029-8549
ISSN:1432-1939
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31231782
Parent Title (English):Oecologia
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/24
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/14
Tag:Field conditions; Herbivorous insects; Nutritional quality; Plant-soil feedback; Selective herbivory
Volume:190
Issue:3
Page Number:14
First Page:651
Last Page:664
Funder:DFG Priority Programm "Infrastructure-Biodiversity-Exploratories"; DFG-project LandUseFeedbackGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [JO 777/9-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

