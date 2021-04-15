Redox signalling in plants

Once proteins are synthesized, they can additionally be modified by post-translational modifications (PTMs). Proteins containing reactive cysteine thiols, stabilized in their deprotonated form due to their local environment as thiolates (RS-), serve as redox sensors by undergoing a multitude of oxidative PTMs (Ox-PTMs). Ox-PTMs such as S-nitrosylation or formation of inter- or intra-disulfide bridges induce functional changes in these proteins. Proteins containing cysteines, whose thiol oxidation state regulates their functions, belong to the so-called redoxome. Such Ox-PTMs are controlled by site-specific cellular events that play a crucial role in protein regulation, affecting enzyme catalytic sites, ligand binding affinity, protein-protein interactions or protein stability. Reversible protein thiol oxidation is an essential regulatory mechanism of photosynthesis, metabolism, and gene expression in all photosynthetic organisms. Therefore, studying PTMs will remain crucial for understanding plant adaptation to external stimuli like

Once proteins are synthesized, they can additionally be modified by post-translational modifications (PTMs). Proteins containing reactive cysteine thiols, stabilized in their deprotonated form due to their local environment as thiolates (RS-), serve as redox sensors by undergoing a multitude of oxidative PTMs (Ox-PTMs). Ox-PTMs such as S-nitrosylation or formation of inter- or intra-disulfide bridges induce functional changes in these proteins. Proteins containing cysteines, whose thiol oxidation state regulates their functions, belong to the so-called redoxome. Such Ox-PTMs are controlled by site-specific cellular events that play a crucial role in protein regulation, affecting enzyme catalytic sites, ligand binding affinity, protein-protein interactions or protein stability. Reversible protein thiol oxidation is an essential regulatory mechanism of photosynthesis, metabolism, and gene expression in all photosynthetic organisms. Therefore, studying PTMs will remain crucial for understanding plant adaptation to external stimuli like fluctuating light conditions. Optimizing methods suitable for studying plants Ox-PTMs is of high importance for elucidation of the redoxome in plants. This study focusses on thiol modifications occurring in plant and provides novel insight into in vivo redoxome of Arabidopsis thaliana in response to light vs. dark. This was achieved by utilizing a resin-assisted thiol enrichment approach. Furthermore, confirmation of candidates on the single protein level was carried out by a differential labelling approach. The thiols and disulfides were differentially labelled, and the protein levels were detected using immunoblot analysis. Further analysis was focused on light-reduced proteins. By the enrichment approach many well studied redox-regulated proteins were identified. Amongst those were fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase (FBPase) and sedoheptulose-1,7-bisphosphatase (SBPase) which have previously been described as thioredoxin system targeted enzymes. The redox regulated proteins identified in the current study were compared to several published, independent results showing redox regulated proteins in Arabidopsis leaves, root, mitochondria and specifically S-nitrosylated proteins. These proteins were excluded as potential new candidates but remain as a proof-of-concept to the enrichment experiments to be effective. Additionally, CSP41A and CSP41B proteins, which emerged from this study as potential targets of redox-regulation, were analyzed by Ribo-Seq. The active translatome study of csp41a mutant vs. wild-type showed most of the significant changes at end of the night, similarly as csp41b. Yet, in both mutants only several chloroplast-encoded genes were altered. Further studies of CSP41A and CSP41B proteins are needed to reveal their functions and elucidate the role of redox regulation of these proteins.

