  • Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) is one of the dominating protocols for edge- and cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. When a security vulnerability of an IoT device is known, it has to be fixed as soon as possible. This requires a firmware update procedure. In this paper, we propose a secure update protocol for MQTT-connected devices which ensures the freshness of the firmware, authenticates the new firmware and considers constrained devices. We show that the update protocol is easy to integrate in an MQTT-based IoT network using a semantic approach. The feasibility of our approach is demonstrated by a detailed performance analysis of our prototype implementation on a IoT device with 32 kB RAM. Thereby, we identify design issues in MQTT 5 which can help to improve the support of constrained devices.

Metadaten
Author:Kristina Sahlmann, Vera Clemens, Michael Nowak, Bettina SchnorGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-489013
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48901
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Simplifying Secure Over-The-Air Update with MQTT for Constrained IoT Devices
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1094)
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/13
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/13
Tag:Internet of Things; MQTT; edge computing; firmware update; security
Issue:1094
Page Number:23
Source:Sensors 21 (2021) 1, 10 DOI: 10.3390/s21010010
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

