- Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) is one of the dominating protocols for edge- and cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. When a security vulnerability of an IoT device is known, it has to be fixed as soon as possible. This requires a firmware update procedure. In this paper, we propose a secure update protocol for MQTT-connected devices which ensures the freshness of the firmware, authenticates the new firmware and considers constrained devices. We show that the update protocol is easy to integrate in an MQTT-based IoT network using a semantic approach. The feasibility of our approach is demonstrated by a detailed performance analysis of our prototype implementation on a IoT device with 32 kB RAM. Thereby, we identify design issues in MQTT 5 which can help to improve the support of constrained devices.
|Kristina Sahlmann, Vera Clemens, Michael Nowak, Bettina SchnorGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/s21010010
|1424-8220
|Sensors
|Simplifying Secure Over-The-Air Update with MQTT for Constrained IoT Devices
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2020/11/17
|2020
|2021/01/13
|Internet of Things; MQTT; edge computing; firmware update; security
|21
|1
|21
|Universität Potsdam
|PA 2020_131
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Referiert
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1094