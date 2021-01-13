Schließen

Sulfobetaine Cryogels for Preferential Adsorption of Methyl Orange from Mixed Dye Solutions

  • New cryogels for selective dye removal from aqueous solution were prepared by free radical polymerization from the highly water-soluble crosslinker N,N,N’,N’-tetramethyl-N,N’-bis(2-ethylmethacrylate)-propyl-1,3-diammonium dibromide and the sulfobetaine monomer 2-(N-3-sulfopropyl-N,N-dimethyl ammonium)ethyl methacrylate. The resulting white and opaque cryogels have micrometer sized pores with a smaller substructure. They adsorb methyl orange (MO) but not methylene blue (MB) from aqueous solution. Mixtures of MO and MB can be separated through selective adsorption of the MO to the cryogels while the MB remains in solution. The resulting cryogels are thus candidates for the removal of hazardous organic substances, as exemplified by MO and MB, from water. Clearly, it is possible that the cryogels are also potentially interesting for removal of other compounds such as pharmaceuticals or pesticides, but this must be investigated further.

  • pmnr1093.pdfeng
    (2569KB)

    SHA-512:170e3e2a47ac9107c17dc17b0c43cbdc6cc03e3bb14af53d52889ca55b08c270390b3488d7e7ffc23af3dda65d87c05b173630d7dc748caf6789cea885be8194

Author:Ramona B. J. Ihlenburg, Anne-Catherine Lehnen, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-488987
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48898
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1093)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/13
Year of Completion:2021
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/13
Tag:cryogel; dye mixture; dye removal; methyl orange; methylene blue; water treatment
Issue:1093
Page Number:13
Source:Polymers 13 (2021) 2, 208 DOI: 10.3390/polym13020208
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

