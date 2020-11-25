Schließen

Sulfobetaine Cryogels for Preferential Adsorption of Methyl Orange from Mixed Dye Solutions

  • New cryogels for selective dye removal from aqueous solution were prepared by free radical polymerization from the highly water-soluble crosslinker N,N,N’,N’-tetramethyl-N,N’-bis(2-ethylmethacrylate)-propyl-1,3-diammonium dibromide and the sulfobetaine monomer 2-(N-3-sulfopropyl-N,N-dimethyl ammonium)ethyl methacrylate. The resulting white and opaque cryogels have micrometer sized pores with a smaller substructure. They adsorb methyl orange (MO) but not methylene blue (MB) from aqueous solution. Mixtures of MO and MB can be separated through selective adsorption of the MO to the cryogels while the MB remains in solution. The resulting cryogels are thus candidates for the removal of hazardous organic substances, as exemplified by MO and MB, from water. Clearly, it is possible that the cryogels are also potentially interesting for removal of other compounds such as pharmaceuticals or pesticides, but this must be investigated further.

Author:Ramona B. J. Ihlenburg, Anne-Catherine Lehnen, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/polym13020208
ISSN:2073-4360
Parent Title (German):Polymers
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Year of Completion:2021
Release Date:2021/01/13
Tag:cryogel; dye mixture; dye removal; methyl orange; methylene blue; water treatment
Volume:13
Issue:2
Page Number:11
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_129
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1093

