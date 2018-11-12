Schließen

Cultural conceptualizations of business negotiations in the Expanding Circle

  • Following recents calls for the inclusion of conceptual aspects into world Englishes research, I report in this article on conceptualizations of business negotiations by Brazilian and German business people. I conducted semi‐structured interviews in English with nine participants from each country. Subsequently, I analyzed conceptualizations of respect, success, and conflict in business negotiations by looking at ‘conceptual scripts’ underlying interviewees’ answers. Results point to differences in how the Brazilian and the German interviewees conceptualize business negotiations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Milene Mendes de OliveiraORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/weng.12346
ISSN:0883-2919
ISSN:1467-971X
Parent Title (English):World Englishes
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/12
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2021/01/13
Volume:37
Issue:4
Page Number:13
First Page:684
Last Page:696
Funder:Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior
Grant Number:0705/14-4
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
Peer Review:Referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo