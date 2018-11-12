Cultural conceptualizations of business negotiations in the Expanding Circle
- Following recents calls for the inclusion of conceptual aspects into world Englishes research, I report in this article on conceptualizations of business negotiations by Brazilian and German business people. I conducted semi‐structured interviews in English with nine participants from each country. Subsequently, I analyzed conceptualizations of respect, success, and conflict in business negotiations by looking at ‘conceptual scripts’ underlying interviewees’ answers. Results point to differences in how the Brazilian and the German interviewees conceptualize business negotiations.
