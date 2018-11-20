Scaling Up UV-Mediated Intramolecular Photodehydro-Diels-Alder Reactions Using a Homemade High-Performance Annular Continuous-Flow Reactor
- Here we present a self-made annular continuous-flow reactor that can be used in the UV/vis range in an internal numbering-up manner. As a model reaction, we chose a powerful batch-scale-limited benzoannelation method, namely, an intramolecular photodehydro-Diels-Alder (IMPDDA) reaction. The scale-up potential of this particular photochemical benchmark reaction toward the preparation of macrocylic (1,7)naphthalenophanes by variation of selected flow parameters is presented.
