Schließen

Scaling Up UV-Mediated Intramolecular Photodehydro-Diels-Alder Reactions Using a Homemade High-Performance Annular Continuous-Flow Reactor

  • Here we present a self-made annular continuous-flow reactor that can be used in the UV/vis range in an internal numbering-up manner. As a model reaction, we chose a powerful batch-scale-limited benzoannelation method, namely, an intramolecular photodehydro-Diels-Alder (IMPDDA) reaction. The scale-up potential of this particular photochemical benchmark reaction toward the preparation of macrocylic (1,7)naphthalenophanes by variation of selected flow parameters is presented.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Maciej CzarneckiORCiD, Pablo WessigORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.oprd.8b00353
ISSN:1083-6160
ISSN:1520-586X
Parent Title (English):Organic Process Research & Development
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/20
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2021/01/13
Tag:flow photochemistry; photocycloaddition; photodehydro-Diels-Alder reaction; scale-up
Volume:22
Issue:12
Page Number:5
First Page:1823
Last Page:1827
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo