Schließen

A network-based flow accumulation algorithm for point clouds

  • Flow accumulation algorithms estimate the steady state of flow on real or modeled topographic surfaces and are crucial for hydrological and geomorphological assessments, including delineation of river networks, drainage basins, and sediment transport processes. Existing flow accumulation algorithms are typically designed to compute flows on regular grids and are not directly applicable to arbitrarily sampled topographic data such as lidar point clouds. In this study we present a random sampling scheme that generates homogeneous point densities, in combination with a novel flow path tracing approach-the Facet-Flow Network (FFN)-that estimates flow accumulation in terms of specific catchment area (SCA) on triangulated surfaces. The random sampling minimizes biases due to spatial sampling and the FFN allows for direct flow estimation from point clouds. We validate our approach on a Gaussian hill surface and study the convergence of its SCA compared to the analytical solution. Here, our algorithm outperforms the multiple flow directionFlow accumulation algorithms estimate the steady state of flow on real or modeled topographic surfaces and are crucial for hydrological and geomorphological assessments, including delineation of river networks, drainage basins, and sediment transport processes. Existing flow accumulation algorithms are typically designed to compute flows on regular grids and are not directly applicable to arbitrarily sampled topographic data such as lidar point clouds. In this study we present a random sampling scheme that generates homogeneous point densities, in combination with a novel flow path tracing approach-the Facet-Flow Network (FFN)-that estimates flow accumulation in terms of specific catchment area (SCA) on triangulated surfaces. The random sampling minimizes biases due to spatial sampling and the FFN allows for direct flow estimation from point clouds. We validate our approach on a Gaussian hill surface and study the convergence of its SCA compared to the analytical solution. Here, our algorithm outperforms the multiple flow direction algorithm, which is optimized for divergent surfaces. We also compute the SCA of a 6-km(2)-steep, vegetated catchment on Santa Cruz Island, California, based on airborne lidar point-cloud data. Point-cloud-based SCA values estimated by our method compare well with those estimated by the D-infinity or multiple flow direction algorithm on gridded data. The advantage of computing SCA from point clouds becomes relevant especially for divergent topography and for small drainage areas: These are depicted with much more detail due to the higher sampling density of point clouds.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Aljoscha RheinwahltORCiDGND, Bedartha GoswamiORCiDGND, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2018JF004827
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Parent Title (English):Journal of geophysical research : Earth surface
Subtitle (English):Facet-Flow Networks (FFNs)
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/10
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/13
Tag:drainage networks; lidar; point clouds; spatial sampling; surface runoff; tin
Volume:124
Issue:7
Page Number:21
First Page:2013
Last Page:2033
Funder:Ministry of Science and Education of the state of Brandenburg (MWFK)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo