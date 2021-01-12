Schließen

Prosocial behavior as a protective factor against peers' acceptance of aggression in the development of aggressive behavior in childhood and adolescence

Author:Janis JungORCiDGND, Michela Schröder-AbéGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.adolescence.2019.06.002
ISSN:0140-1971
ISSN:1095-9254
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31207541
Parent Title (English):Journal of adolescence
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/12
Tag:Adolescence; Childhood; Germany; Longitudinal; Protective factor; Resilience
Volume:74
Page Number:8
First Page:146
Last Page:153
Funder:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 1668-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

