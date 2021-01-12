Galliena Augusta e Sol Invicta
- This article examines two series of coins that are characterized by a common violation of the gender roles and gender boundaries dominating in the Roman imperial society: the coins GALLIENAE AVGVSTAE minted for the emperor Gallienus and those with legend SOLI INVICTAE minted in the time of Maximinus Daza. These emissions are here inserted into the broader context of Roman mentalities and discourses surrounding gender, gender boundaries and their violations, that always appear to be a special prerogative pertaining to the divine.
|Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
|Annali dell'Istituto Italiano di Numismatica
|Motivi transgender nella numismatica romana
|Istituto Italiano di Numismatica
|Roma
|Article
|Italian
|2021/01/12
|2020
|2021/01/14
|2019
|65
|143
|165
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht