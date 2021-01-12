Schließen

Galliena Augusta e Sol Invicta

  • This article examines two series of coins that are characterized by a common violation of the gender roles and gender boundaries dominating in the Roman imperial society: the coins GALLIENAE AVGVSTAE minted for the emperor Gallienus and those with legend SOLI INVICTAE minted in the time of Maximinus Daza. These emissions are here inserted into the broader context of Roman mentalities and discourses surrounding gender, gender boundaries and their violations, that always appear to be a special prerogative pertaining to the divine.
Author:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
Parent Title (Italian):Annali dell'Istituto Italiano di Numismatica
Subtitle (Italian):Motivi transgender nella numismatica romana
