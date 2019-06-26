Unmasking Smart Capital How Corporate Venture Capital Units Configure Value-Adding Services
- Corporate venture capital (CVC) units help their ventures flourish by offering value-adding services. Effective CVC initiatives offer services that help ventures design, implement, and manage activities to create and capture value. Our qualitative multiple case study across 26 CVC units reveals a comprehensive set of value creation and value capture services that these units offer, configured in any of four different ways to provide tailor-made support for specific venture needs and sponsor strategic goals.
|Tobias GutmannORCiDGND, Jessica SchmeissGND, Stephan StubnerGND
|https://doi.org/10.1080/08956308.2019.1613117
|Research-Technology Management
|Corporate venture capital; Value capture; Value creation
